Kamala Harris Claps Back at Nicki Minaj, and the Barbz Respond

Rapper Nicki Minaj has had a lot of folks giving her a major side eye recently due to her unabashed support of President Donald J. Trump, her alignment with right-wing politics and consistent spewing of questionable information and rhetoric. Now, former Vice President Kamala Harris is speaking out about it.

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As we previously told you, Minaj’s frequent social media rants have covered everything from music collaborators she has issues with to commentary about broader sociopolitical issues. Unfortunately for her, her posts have also often been filled with misinformation and inaccuracies—regardless of how passionately she posts about their apparent truths.

Now, Harris is addressing her and her penchant for problematic posts in a new interview. Sitting down for a chat on the “Now You Know with Knowa De Baraso” show, Harris was asked how she felt about Minaj falling victim to misinformation online. And let’s just say, the former VP very politely and politically packed Minaj up.

“One of the things about mis and disinformation is, we have to—when we disagree with someone, take that into account. And understanding that we may not be working with the same information,” Harris explained. “And so let’s do what we can to make sure that we are sharing accurate information with as many people as possible, to do what we can to make sure that we are challenging people about what they think the facts are. And making sure we’re on the same page about the fact that two plus two will always equal four. And I think that’s how we need to handle it.”

Vice President Kamala Harris shades Nicki Minaj in a new interview:



“It is important to know that 2+2 will always equal 4”



pic.twitter.com/pZ3phiUfM4 — Pop Fusion HQ (@PopFusionHQ) March 19, 2026

Sadly, as you might expect, it didn’t take long for the “Pink Friday” rapper’s fans to get wind of Harris’ words and start combatting her on their own.

“Barbz really not scared of shit. We drag anybody. AND TODAY we dragging the former Vice President Kamala, it’s really WAR behind NickiMinaj anybody can get it TF,” wrote one user on X/Twitter.

“Hey, @KamalaHarris you endorsed a horse to twerk, a stripper who shoved bottles up her and lost the election. Instead of focusing on real issues, it felt like clout-chasing and distractions. Don’t bring up Nicki Minaj when you couldn’t even hold your own campaign together,” said another.

Other fans defended the rapper as an independent businesswoman who made a name for herself by doing things her way.

One user wrote in part: “Kamala Harris trying to insult @NICKIMINAJ by questioning her intelligence only exposes Kamala’s own weakness. Nicki Minaj is a self-made global businesswoman, cultural icon, and strategic thinker who built an empire from nothing without political machines, donors, or scripted talking points. Disagreeing with her politics doesn’t make her “misinformed,” it makes her independent. Reducing a successful Black woman’s political choice to ‘she doesn’t understand 2 + 2’ is not empowerment it’s elitism. It’s the same condescension that keeps costing you elections, Kamala.”

Some of Nicki’s supporters were fueled by the former VP’s comments, suggesting that things won’t end well for people who speak out against her.

Added another: “The more these degenerates spew their venom and hatred at Nicki Minaj, the more Heaven will use these circumstances to open the eyes and consciences of millions of people. These people are irrevocably digging their own graves! Just watch.”