Justin Timberlake’s 2024 DWI Bodycam Is Finally Out, and It’s Hilarious

Nearly two years after Justin Timberlake was pulled over and arrested in the Hamptons for driving while intoxicated, new bodycam footage has finally dropped—and folks are gagging at every moment. From the pop star’s interactions with officers to the real-time chaos of the night, the video gives a front-row seat to the drama everyone’s been talking about since 2024.
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Police bodycam footage exposes everything from Timberlake’s painfully awkward field sobriety test, to his apparent intoxicated reminder to the officer that he’s Justin Timberlake. Despite the superstar’s attempt to block the video’s release, per The Guardian, the footage—which includes him taking a crack at walking a straight line and standing on one leg—has been released for the public to see.
The video footage opens with a wide-eyed Timberlake being told by Sag Harbor police officials that he was “veering off to the left” and had failed to “stop at the stop signs.” His response? “Sorry about that.” He then tells the cop that he’s Justin Timberlake and currently on a “world tour.” Mind you, the patrolman—seemingly unfazed by the pop star’s legendary name—could not have cared less about the tour.
“You are Justin Timberlake? Do you have a license with you?” the officer replied.
The former *NSYNC star stood outside his car, looking more nervous than ever before admitting: “I’m a little nervous.” With his hands clasped together, he mentions to another cop, “By the way, these are like… really hard tests.”
A later portion of the footage, reportedly spanning about eight hours, shows Timberlake in custody. Sag Harbor police informed him that he would be held overnight while awaiting arraignment on his DWI charge. Though the pop star insisted he was “just following his friends,” officers continued with standard procedure.
“You boys are treating me like I’m a criminal,” Timberlake is heard saying to officers.
Fans in the comments section sounded off on everything from teasing with song lyrics to wondering why the footage was released years later.
“It’s tearing up my heart,” one fan on TikTok teased.
“So unnecessary to humiliate him with this video. It serves no purpose whatsoever,” a second defended.
Another user argued that simply investing in an Uber could have prevented the entire incident altogether.
“I feel kinda sorry for him, but HELLO, invest in a driver or Uber!! You can so afford it!” someone replied.
Sag Harbor officials, in a statement provided by the village’s lawyer Vincent Toomey, said that the department was satisfied the matter had been resolved and confirmed the footage was in compliance with state public records laws, per WJBF.
“From the beginning of this matter, after Mr Timberlake’s arrest, the village has attempted to comply with the mandates of the freedom of information law,” the statement said, per the outlet. “As would be true in any case involving records or video footage from our police department, such material is reviewed and redacted to address public and officer safety concerns as well as personal privacy considerations.”
Justin Timberlake later pleaded guilty to impaired driving in September 2024, roughly three months after the arrest that June. The pop star was sentenced to a $500 fine, 25 hours of community service, and a 90-day suspension of his driver’s license, per the outlet.
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