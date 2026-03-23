Justin Timberlake’s 2024 DWI Bodycam Is Finally Out, and It’s Hilarious

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 29: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Justin Timberlake performs onstage during 2026 Recording Academy Honors Presented by The Black Music Collective at Fairmont Century Plaza on January 29, 2026 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Nearly two years after Justin Timberlake was pulled over and arrested in the Hamptons for driving while intoxicated, new bodycam footage has finally dropped—and folks are gagging at every moment. From the pop star’s interactions with officers to the real-time chaos of the night, the video gives a front-row seat to the drama everyone’s been talking about since 2024.

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Police bodycam footage exposes everything from Timberlake’s painfully awkward field sobriety test, to his apparent intoxicated reminder to the officer that he’s Justin Timberlake. Despite the superstar’s attempt to block the video’s release, per The Guardian, the footage—which includes him taking a crack at walking a straight line and standing on one leg—has been released for the public to see.

The video footage opens with a wide-eyed Timberlake being told by Sag Harbor police officials that he was “veering off to the left” and had failed to “stop at the stop signs.” His response? “Sorry about that.” He then tells the cop that he’s Justin Timberlake and currently on a “world tour.” Mind you, the patrolman—seemingly unfazed by the pop star’s legendary name—could not have cared less about the tour.

“You are Justin Timberlake? Do you have a license with you?” the officer replied.

@nbcnews New police bodycam footage shows Justin Timberlake struggling to complete sobriety tests after being pulled over in the Hamptons in 2024. ♬ original sound – nbcnews – nbcnews

The former *NSYNC star stood outside his car, looking more nervous than ever before admitting: “I’m a little nervous.” With his hands clasped together, he mentions to another cop, “By the way, these are like… really hard tests.”



A later portion of the footage, reportedly spanning about eight hours, shows Timberlake in custody. Sag Harbor police informed him that he would be held overnight while awaiting arraignment on his DWI charge. Though the pop star insisted he was “just following his friends,” officers continued with standard procedure.

@extra_tv In newly released video from his 2024 DWI arrest, #JustinTimberlake remarks he’s being treated “like a criminal” while being booked at the station in Sag Harbor, NY. He asks the officers, “Is this the normal process?” and follows up, “Like, you really cuff people up and like…?” Timberlake later jokes with the officers as they ask him to look over and sign paperwork, questioning his racial designation. “White?” he wonders. “Just kidding. I’m just kidding man.” Justin also expresses some incredulity when he is shown to the holding cell he will remain in overnight until his arraignment in the morning. “You guys are wild, man,” he says. (🎥: Sag Harbor Police Department) ♬ original sound – ExtraTV

“You boys are treating me like I’m a criminal,” Timberlake is heard saying to officers.

Fans in the comments section sounded off on everything from teasing with song lyrics to wondering why the footage was released years later.

“It’s tearing up my heart,” one fan on TikTok teased.

“So unnecessary to humiliate him with this video. It serves no purpose whatsoever,” a second defended.

Another user argued that simply investing in an Uber could have prevented the entire incident altogether.

“I feel kinda sorry for him, but HELLO, invest in a driver or Uber!! You can so afford it!” someone replied.

Sag Harbor officials, in a statement provided by the village’s lawyer Vincent Toomey, said that the department was satisfied the matter had been resolved and confirmed the footage was in compliance with state public records laws, per WJBF.

“From the beginning of this matter, after Mr Timberlake’s arrest, the village has attempted to comply with the mandates of the freedom of information law,” the statement said, per the outlet. “As would be true in any case involving records or video footage from our police department, such material is reviewed and redacted to address public and officer safety concerns as well as personal privacy considerations.”

Justin Timberlake later pleaded guilty to impaired driving in September 2024, roughly three months after the arrest that June. The pop star was sentenced to a $500 fine, 25 hours of community service, and a 90-day suspension of his driver’s license, per the outlet.