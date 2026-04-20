Junelle Lyles Defends Husband Noah Lyles From Online Outrage to His ‘First Look’ Reaction

Junelle Lyles should still be in marital bliss after recently saying “I Do” to hubby and Olympian Noah Lyles. Instead, she’s having to address negative people online after one of her wedding videos went viral. And let’s just say, people still aren’t exactly on her side.

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Things kicked off after a video of the couple was posted on social media over the weekend. In it, Junelle could be seen giving Noah a “first look” at her wedding dress. She stood behind him for a moment as Noah had his back to her, and after so many seconds, she tapped him on the shoulder for the gorgeous reveal.

Upon seeing her, Noah gave a big smile and remarked that he was surprised she “went with the princess dress” and kept staring at her. At one point, they held hands and even laughed at something before he told her that this was “good,” “nice,” and that he liked “the jewels.” Unfortunately for the two, once folks on the internet took a look at it, they weren’t exactly pleased with how Noah reacted and felt like he should have been more excited and happy to see his wife in all her grandeur.

“He doesn’t like her. He didn’t compliment her ONCE. He said her dress is gorgeous, not YOU look gorgeous in the dress. Nah. He thinks everything is about him. Talmbout how will we dance in this… he’s self centred. Good luck guys,” wrote one user on X/Twitter.

“‘Well that was a choice’ ahh reaction. I hate this new genre of males. Nonchalant princesses who hate not being the center of attention and stealing the spotlight from their women. Disgusting,” said another.

Others thought his nonchalant reaction was not a good way to start off a marriage.

Added one other person: “Noah Lyles is looking not at his bride but at the dress like he’s trying to figure out the hidden message in the fabric. Zero emotion, all inspection. That’s a shitty way to start a forever.”

Noah Lyles faces criticism for his reaction to seeing his bride Junelle Lyles’ dress & look. 👀👗 pic.twitter.com/gGfWCm70IX — Rain Drops Media (@Raindropsmedia1) April 19, 2026

After seeing all the negative reactions online, Junelle hopped on Instagram to provide a bit more context about what people were seeing. In a video posted on Sunday, she explained that just before the ceremony began, Noah was informed that some of Junelle’s closest family and friends would not be able to attend the wedding, as their visas had not been approved in time. In particular, one person who was set to appear at the very front row would be absent, which Noah knew would disappoint her.

Upon hearing that, some of Junelle’s loved ones decided to tell her right before they filmed the “First Look” so that seeing Noah would help “lift her spirits.” She detailed the moment on social media.

Junelle Lyles is setting the record straight after social media lit up over Noah Lyles’ reaction during their wedding first look.



After clips from the couple’s wedding started making rounds online, some viewers questioned Noah’s response and felt the moment should have played… pic.twitter.com/sT1mg26GIK — The Tropixs (@Tropixsofficial) April 18, 2026

“There was like 10 cameras around us. When I looked to the side, my Aunt was halfway passing out ’cause she was sititing outside just catching some air. And I’m overstimulated, just tapping Noah on the shoulder. So in that moment, that reaction that I got from Noah is exactly what I needed. Because he tried to make me happy,” Junelle explained. “He tried to make me talk, because if I did not do that I would probably be…shut off that whole wedding because I was processing so much disappointment mentally and emotionally.”

The new Mrs. Lyles concluded by saying that the two of them had previously discussed her wearing a mermaid-style wedding dress, which is why he was shocked when he saw her wearing a different one.

Junelle also addressed the women who said that Noah didn’t love her, expressing that in the moment he gave her exactly what she needed and that he tells her how beautiful she is daily.

“All I wanted was to feel comfortable. All I wanted was to laugh, to smile, and he did exactly that,” she said.

However, folks were still not on her side.

“Girl stop gaslighting yourself,” wrote one user on Instagram.

“Nobody wants to hear ur bs, you already came on here and said what you need to say now keep it pushing,” said another.

“She looked stunning. I can’t believe he didn’t react like she wasn’t beautiful,” one other user said.