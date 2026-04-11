Judge Mathis Finally Secures His Wife Back and the Internet Is Overjoyed!

Greg Mathis, Linda Mathis at the Harold and Carole Pump Foundation 25th Anniversary Celebrity Dinner held at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on August 15, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Tommaso Boddi/Variety via Getty Images)

It’s a good day in the Mathis household as evidenced by recent headlines that point to some long-awaited news for popular TV judge Greg Mathis and his wife Linda. And believe us when we tell you, this is beyond welcomed news.

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For a little background and as we previously told you, it was August 2024 when Linda filed for divorce, citing their separation date back in late July and irreconcilable differences as the reason for their dissolution. Shortly after that, Mathis said that he was dedicated to “trying to get his wife back” though things were quiet as far as Linda was concerned, and he didn’t sound too confident at the time.

Not too long after that, he claimed that the two of them were “doing well” and that they would be “reconciled shortly.” This was in October 2024. The following month, the two were spotted out in public together for the first time following their divorce announcement, telling TMZ in a brief interview that they’re doing well. Mathis also said he believed God had to “break him down” to lift him up and that following all of that breaking, he was now on a mission to “help Black love.”

Fast forward to July 2025– nearly one year after their marriage hit rock bottom– and it looked like the tables turned for the better for the Mathises as they were pictured out and about canoodling together. Jump to October of that same year and the couple delved into the work they put in to get their marriage back on track.

Now, six months later, it looks like both parties have done what needed to be done as Linda has now officially filed a request to dismiss the divorce case without prejudice. Talk about determination and a love that survives all! Divorce no longer being an option and officially off the table after all this time is more than a good sign that the two of them are going to be in this for the long haul now.

Naturally, once the news of them getting back on track began making the rounds on social media, many were quick to praise Mathis for doing the work!

“He’s the first guy I’ve seen to steer the ship away from the iceberg…held himself accountable, publicly, without throwing dirt on her. and got his wife back,” wrote one user on X/Twitter.

“Mathis said he would win her back. And he did just that. Real man right there,” said another in part.

One other user wrote, “Real. He thought she was playing. She was indeed not and Greg got his shit together. IKTR”

Added another: Love wins fr, old school marriages different fr, they worked it out.”

Over on Instagram, similar sentiments were expressed.

“I know that’s right! Fighting to make it work,” said one person.

“He said he was gone do whatever it takes to get his wife back,” another user said in part.

One person commended the popular TV judge for doing what was necessary, writing: “Period he fixed hisself instead of losing his wife !!!”

And that’s on Black Love!