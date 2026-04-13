Inside the Unnecessary Renovations Trump Is Making In and Around the White House

WASHINGTON, DC – OCTOBER 15: U.S. President Donald Trump holds a model of an arch as he delivers remarks during a ballroom fundraising dinner in the East Room of the White House on October 15, 2025 in Washington, DC. Trump hosted organizations and individuals for a fundraising dinner for the new $250 million ballroom addition currently under construction at the White House. (Photo by Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)
Every elected U.S. president adds their personal touch to the White House, but in just over a year, President Donald Trump has taken things to a whole new level with the construction of a presidential ballroom and even a Walk of Fame.
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The recent changes to the more than 200-year-old building and the surrounding Washington, D.C. neighborhood have sparked criticism from Democrats, but Trump doesn’t seem to be pressed by any of the bad publicity. In fact, he called the construction “music to my ears.” Outside of this, Trump’s White House looks drastically different than anything America has ever seen before. Now, we’re taking a look inside the ballroom, Trump’s White House and his true inspiration behind it all.
Trump’s 250-foot ‘Triumphal Arch’
The president has submitted the architectural plans for a proposed 250-foot “triumphal arch,” which will be located near the historic Arlington National Cemetery, CNBC reported. And although this doesn’t technically count as construction to the White House, the arch is set to stand right across from the Lincoln Memorial in D.C., which would tower over the presidential monument.
The plan has been met with criticism from those who call the construction a waste of taxpayers’ money. The president, on the other hand, previously told reporters the arch would be “the most beautiful in the world” to coincide with the 250th anniversary of the Constitution.
Building Trump’s Massive Ballroom
After weeks of preparation, construction on a $400 million ballroom began back in October 2025. A major renovation like this hasn’t been made to the White House since John F. Kennedy added the Rose Garden in the 1960s, the White House Historical Association reported.
On Tuesday (March 31), U.S. District Court Judge Richard Leon ruled that all construction on Trump’s ballroom “must stop until Congress authorizes its completion,” Reuters reported.
The East Room… Before Demolition
On Oct. 15, Trump held a fundraising event in the the East Room of the White House. That’s when he revealed his plans to tear down part of the room in order to build a ballroom fitting a 999 capacity. Trump has previously criticized the lack of space in the room, PBS reported.
Trump on His Ballroom
Listen to the president’s words about why this historic renovation is needed. According to him, no public funding will be used for the construction, only contributions from private donors.
What Will the Ballroom Look Like?
According to plans released by the White House, the new ballroom will likely resemble that of Mar-a-Lago— Trump’s Florida residence– with a focus on gold and gilded designs.
Rose Garden Renovations
During the summer, the president had the famous Rose Garden– a garden space used for major announcements and celebrations– completely paved with concrete. This major change from the previously grassy garden was inspired by Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate, CNN reported.
Trump’s White House Dripped in Gold
A common theme in the president’s White House is glamourous– and sometimes gaudy– gold decorations. In this picture, you get a clear shot of Trump’s Oval Office, which is ordained in gold features.
The Resolute Desk
The Resolute Desk has been a key part of Oval Office history. It was first brought to the White House as a gift in 1880 and has been used by every U.S. president since 1880 except three, according to the White House Historical Association.
Renovations to the Grand Staircase
The president made a shocking move in August that still has folks giving side eyes. White House officials relocated the presidential portraits of Barack Obama and George W. Bush to the top of the Grand Staircase, CNN reported. The portrait of former President George H.W. Bush has also been relocated at Trump’s request. Moving the portraits to a less prominent area symbolizes a different type of White House– one where the president ignores the tradition of the past.
One of the most famous photos of Trump was captured right after his assassination attempt last summer. Under his orders, a painting of that moment is now hanging in the hallways of the White House.
Presidential Walk of Fame
Last month, the president unveiled The Presidential Walk of Fame on the White House’s exterior. The gallery features portraits of every single U.S. president. Well, every leader except for one.
Trump Snubs Biden with Walk of Fame
Former President Joe Biden is the only president without his portrait on Trump’s wall. Instead of his headshot, there’s only a picture of Biden’s signature between two portraits of Trump– representing his first and second terms.
Ronald Reagan Portrait
One of the largest portraits in Trump’s Oval Office is that of former President Ronald Reagan, who Trump has said was one of his favorite presidents in U.S. history.
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