‘In Living Color’: Where Are the Cast Members Now?

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On April 14, 1990, “In Living Color” appeared on our television screens with a vibrant cast that delivered pure, laugh-out-loud comedy. Led by the show creator Keenan Ivory Wayans, the series opened the stage for our favorite talents to showcase their comedic skills. From Damon Wayans as serious Homey D. Clown to Jamie Foxx as Wanda Wayne, this standout cast gave us hilarious moments that we still re-watch over three decades later. Since the show ended, fans have been wondering what the stars of our favorite sketch show are up to today. Let’s take a closer look at where everyone is in 2026.

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Keenen Ivory Wayans

Keenan Ivory Wayans was the show’s main architect, serving as the creator, host, writer, and performer on the popular sketch show.

Where Is He Now?

WESTWOOD, CALIFORNIA – SEPTEMBER 28: Keenen Ivory Wayans attends the LA premiere of Netflix’s “Dolemite Is My Name” at Regency Village Theatre on September 28, 2019 in Westwood, California. (Photo by Rachel Luna/FilmMagic)

Wayans is staying busy as he is involved in the upcoming “Scary Movie 6,” set for release in June 2026, where he’s writing and producing alongside his famous brothers, Marlon and Shawn Wayans.

Shawn Wayans

Before becoming a main character in Season 2, Shawn Wayans served as a show runner and DJ. He performed in various sketches alongside his brother, Marlon, as characters like “Snuf & Roam.” As a featured comedian and actor, you can always count on him to bring energy to the show’s sketches.

Where Is Shawn Wayans Now?

Shawn Wayans at Capital Xtra Breakfast radio studios promoting ‘Scary Movie’ on April 8, 2026 in London, England. (Photo by Neil Mockford/GC Images)

Wayans has been keeping a low profile while working on family projects. He is gearing up for the release of “Scary Movie 6,” and is also working on “White Chicks 2.”

Marlon Wayans

In the show’s fourth season, Marlon Wayans was a featured cast member. He appeared in sketches alongside his brothers, displaying the comedic synergy. Unfortunately, he left after two episodes of season five in solidarity with Keenen over contract disputes with Fox.

Where Is Marlon Wayans Now?

Marlon Wayans attends 2026 April Fools Comedy Jam at Barclays Center on April 04, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

Marlon is fully focused on the release of “Scary Movie 6,” where Marlon co-writes the script with his brothers and will star as Shorty Meeks. Keeping his comedic skills strong, he performed as the headliner at the 2026 April Fool’s Day Comedy Jam alongside Bill Bellamy and Lil’ Duval.

Kim Wayans

Best known for her impressions and hilarious characters, Kim Wayans was a star of the hit show. She became famous for playing Benita Butrell and impersonating celebrities like Whitney Houston, Vanessa Williams, and Oprah Winfrey.

Where Is Kim Wayans Now?

Kim Wayans poses in the Trophy Lounge with her Image Award at the 56th NAACP Image Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on February 22, 2025 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images for NAACP)

Kim Wayans is still acting in comedy and acting, but remains more behind the scenes. In early 2026, she released a YouTube sketch series, “Still Got It with Izzi Fabulous.” Also, working with her brother on the release of “Scary Movie 6.”

David Alan Grier

@seaswallownrg Damnit. The late 1980s #1990s was just a damn special magical time in pop culture. I love this segment #inlivingcolor one of the best recurring #sketchcomedy segments from the show #damonwayans and #davidalangrier are national treasures of comedy. When a small network back then like FOX was pushing that envelope. It’s too bad their cable news division has to ruin that name. ♬ original sound – n r g

David Alan Grier played a wide range of characters, especially most remembered for the “Men On Television” sketches as the hilarious Antoine Merriweather.

Where Is David Alan Grier Now?

Honoree David Alan Grier accepts the Vanguard Award onstage during The Critics Choice Association’s 8th annual celebration of Black Cinema & Television at Fairmont Century Plaza on December 09, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association)

Since the ending of the sketch show, David Alan Grier continued to elevate his career as a comedian and actor. In recent years, he won a Tony Award for “A Solider’s Play” and has appeared in projects such as “The American Society of Magical Negroes” and “Joe Pickett.” It doesn’t look like retirement is on the horizon for him.

Damon Wayans

Helping his brother, Keenan Ivory Wayans, launch the show, Damon quickly became one of the breakout stars of “In Living Color.” Between playing Blaine Edwards, Homey D. Clown, and Handi-Man, Damon was a major part of the show’s hilarious– and most memorable — sketches.

Where Is Damon Wayans Now?

Damon Wayans, Sr.at the CBS Presentation of YOU’RE LAUGHING AT CBS: A NIGHT OF “SIT-DOWN” COMEDY with screenings of POPPA’S HOUSE and GEORGIE & MANDY’S FIRST MARRIAGE and sneak peeks of GHOSTS and THE NEIGHBORHOOD, at NeueHouse Hollywood in Los Angeles, Sept. 18, 2024. This event is part of CBS’ “You’re Laughing at CBS” campaign celebrating the Network’s fall comedies and is also kicking off CBS’ nationwide “Comfy Blue Sofa” Tour leading into CBS Premiere Week. (Photo by Sonja Flemming/CBS via Getty Images)

Along with his other siblings, he is still active in comedy and TV, with ties to the revival of “Scary Movie.”

Tommy Davidson

Since the premiere of the show, Tommy Davidson was one of the standout cast members on “In Living Color.” He became famous for playing the show’s version of MC Hammer, Sammy Davis Jr., and other over-the-top sketch roles.

Where Is Tommy Davidson Now?

Tommy Davidson attends The Critics Choice Association’s 7th Annual Celebration of Black Cinema & Television at Fairmont Century Plaza on December 09, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo: Randy Shropshire/Getty Images for Critics Choice Association)

Since the show’s ending, Tommy Davidson has built a solid career as an actor and comedian. Recently, he has been working on voice and TV projects, including “The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder.” The hype continues to build in 2026 as he teams up with executive producer Martin Lawrence for the highly anticipated Varnell Hill spinoff on BET+.

T’Keyah Crystal Keymáh

T’keya Crystal Keymáh was one of the original cast members on “In Living Color” and successfully played a wide range of recurring characters. Her roster of characters included Cryssy from “In Black World,” Lashawn, and Mrs. Buttman, just to name a few. She also sang and danced on the show, which highlighted her versatility as a performer.

Where Is She Now?

T’Keyah Crystal Keymáh is working tirelessly as a performer, writer, producer, director, and educator. She stars in “The Cool Crystal Show” on her own Keymáh Network and has been directing stage productions in Chicago.

Jamie Foxx

Before his major breakout role in “Ray,” he had viewers tuned in as he brilliantly played Wanda Wayne. As a fan favorite, the over-the-top, fearless woman who was constantly chasing love and clashing with whoever got in her way to get a man. Though Foxx played other roles on the show, Wanda’s timeless role remains a cultural staple.

Where Is Jamie Foxx Today?

Jamie Foxx attends Druski’s exclusive screening for Season 2 Premiere of “Coulda Been Love” Series presented by Tequila Don Julio & Buffalo Wild Wings at TCL Chinese 6 Theatres on February 11, 2026 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Druski)

Aside from his iconic appearance on Verzuz, Foxx is making major moves in 2026. He is working on major projects such as “Fight for ’84,” a Netflix boxing drama that is currently in post-production, and “Spawn,” which will be released sometime in 2026. Lastly, his music game show, “Beat Shazam,” has completed its season 8 production and is awaiting an official release date.

Kim Coles

Before her leading role on “Living Single,” Kim Coles was the original cast member on “In Living Color” in season 1, where she appeared as part of the show’s ensemble rather than having a signature character.

Where Is Kim Coles Now?

Kim Coles attends the 2025 ESSENCE Festival Of Culture presented by Coca-Cola – Day 3 at Ernest N. Morial Convention Center on July 06, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Robin L Marshall/Getty Images for ESSENCE)

As of 2026, Kim Coles continues to thrive as a talented actress, comedian, and motivational speaker. She is currently creating new waves in the digital space as the co-host of “ReLiving Single,” a popular rewatch podcast alongside the “Living Single” co-star, Erika Alexander.

Jennifer Lopez

Before music and fame, Jennifer Lopez served as a Fly Girl on “In Living Color – the dance troupe that performed between sketches. She joined in season 3 after auditioning as a dancer and remained on the show for a year.

Where is Jennifer Lopez Now?

Jennifer Lopez at the 83rd Annual Golden Globes held at The Beverly Hilton on January 11, 2026 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/2026GG/Penske Media via Getty Images)

J.Lo is focused on her “Up All Night Live Live” Las Vegas residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, and she is scheduled to begin her world tour in late 2026.

Jim Carrey

Joining the lively cast on season 2, Jim Carrey dominated on the show for his variety of recurring characters on “In Living Color.” His biggest ones were Fire Marshall Bill, Ted Turner, and Jay Leno.

Where Is Jim Carrey Today?

Jim Carrey accepts the Honorary Cesar Award during the 51st Cesar Film Awards at L’Olympia on February 26, 2026 in Paris, France. (Photo: Kristy Sparow/Getty Images)

Jim Carrey’s career is moving full speed ahead in 2026. He is officially returning to his iconic role for the production of “Sonic the Hedgehog 4,” which is currently projected for a 2027 theater release.

Kelly Coffield Park

Kelly Coffield Park was most remembered for playing a variety of celebrity parodies, including Velma Mulholland, Andrea Dice Clay, and Edna Louise. She was a standout piece of the assembly cast for her ability to jump between glamour and weirdness within each sketch.

Where is She Today?

Stephen Park and Kelly Coffield Park attend the “Asteroid City” red carpet during the 76th annual Cannes film festival at Palais des Festivals on May 23, 2023 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Marc Piasecki/FilmMagic)

After marrying her fellow former cast member, Steve Park, and raising two children, she has kept a pretty low profile while remaining active in the industry. She continues to make occasional on-screen and theater appearances, including the play “Native Gardens” and credits on shows like “Lethal Weapons” and “Person of Interest.”