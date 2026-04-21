“I’m Sorry”: Tucker Carlson Just Admitted to a Massive Regret

DULUTH, GEORGIA – OCTOBER 23: Political Commentator Tucker Carlson speaks alongside Republican presidential nominee, former U.S. President Donald Trump during a Turning Point Action campaign rally at the Gas South Arena on October 23, 2024 in Duluth, Georgia. Trump is campaigning across Georgia today as he and Democratic presidential nominee, U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris attempt to win over swing state voters. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

President Donald Trump‘s short list of allies is shrinking further after yet another Trump-supporting commentator has turned his back on the MAGA movement. But while Tucker Carlson– known for his conservative political takes– has previously been outspoken about his dissent from Trump, he’s now expressing serious buyer’s remorse.

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Carlson issued a formal apology to Americans who watched him campaign hard for Trump back in 2024. He broke the latest news in his recent podcast episode, which also featured his brother, Buckley Carlson. The two men revisited the roles they played in helping Trump get elected, and as the saying goes, hindsight is 20/20.

“You and I and everyone else who supported him– you wrote speeches for him, I campaigned for him– I mean, we’re implicated in this for sure,” Carlson told his brother.

The former FOX News host previously called Trump “corrupt” and went as far as to criticize the administration’s refusal to answer the podcaster’s questions. Now, however, it seems Carlson finally understands the gravity of this situation.

“It’s not enough to say, ‘I changed my mind.’ Or like, ‘Oh, this is bad, I’m out.’ It’s like, in very small ways, but in real ways, you and me and millions of people like us are the reason this is happening right now,” he added.

Among other issues, Carlson’s major criticism of the president is tied to the war in Iran. We previously told you that the ongoing conflict has caused quite a bit of friction within the Republican party, even leading to Jan. 6 apologist Joe Kent’s resignation from his role as Director of the National Counterterrorism Center.

Nationally, support for the MAGA leader is also declining. His national approval rating just hit a career low, according to polls by NBC News and Forbes. Now, Tucker Carlson’s words reflect the feelings of other Americans who voted for Trump in 2024 but now have major regrets.

TUCKER CARLSON: “I’ll be tormented for a long time by the fact that I played a role in getting Donald Trump elected. And I want to say that I’m sorry for misleading people.”



This is a very humble and honest statement. Big respect to Tucker. pic.twitter.com/dyMgrsRAP8 — Stew Peters (@realstewpeters) April 21, 2026

“I do think it’s like a moment to wrestle with our own consciences,” Carlson continued. “We’ll be tormented by it for a long time. I will be. And I want to say I’m sorry for misleading people. It was not intentional. That’s all I’ll say.”

Carlson’s words come nearly two weeks after Trump unleashed a blanketed attack on him and other former MAGA darlings like Candace Owens and Megyn Kelly. “They have one thing in common, Low IQs,” Trump wrote on Truth Social. “They’re stupid people, they know it, their families know it, and everyone else knows it, too! Look at their past, look at their record. They don’t have what it takes, and they never did!”

Carlson and his brother aren’t the only members of the family peeling away from Trump and MAGA. The podcaster’s son, who is also named Buckley Carlson, resigned from his position as Vice President JD Vance’s deputy press secretary. According to the Independent, Buckley plans to set up his own consulting agency.