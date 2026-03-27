Howard University Launches Cardi B-Inspired Hip Hop Course

Cardi B is bringing the drama to the campus of Howard University’s in the form of a new course all about the rollout of her latest album, “Am I the Drama?” But while the Hip Hop course might not seem like a serious educational outlet, there’s a lot more to the course than what meets the eye.

Video will return here when scrolled back into view 17 Fashion Trainwrecks from Met Gala 2025 To view this video please enable JavaScript. view video 17 Fashion Trainwrecks from Met Gala 2025

The Bronx rapper’s 2025 comeback album has already gone down in history after selling 200,000 units in the first week and going straight to the top of the Billboard charts. But while most fans listening to the album picked up on themes of motherhood, heartbreak and personal growth, Howard students are set to explore the deeper culture impact of the album and how Cardi and her team were able to pump out a smash hit after years of silence.

Cardi B debuts a new look tonight at her SOLD OUT show in New York tonight.💙#LittleMissDramaTour pic.twitter.com/t0vaw1vnBK — ໊ (@BardisMedia) March 26, 2026

“The Cardi B: Am I The Drama? The Art, Production, Marketing and Cultural Impact” course is a partnership between Howard and Warner Music Group, the Black college’s longtime partner. Back in 2021, Cardi also signed a publishing deal with Warner Chappell Music, WMG’s publishing arm. Now, the rapper is teaming up with Warner to give students the class of a lifetime.

According to the university, the three-credit course will act as an elective for Hip-Hop studies majors at Howard starting this fall. Folks are surely excited about a class dedicated to the Bronx rapper, but there’s way more planned for students to learn about.

Cardi B is more than just a musician. From collaborations with Fashion Nova, Pepsi, Reebok to even her own haircare line, Grow-Good Beauty, launching next month, it’s clear the rapper is a complete brand herself! That’s why the Howard course is also diving into the marketing strategies behind “Am I the Drama?” which undoubtedly had the internet in a chokehold in 2025.

Cardi’s slew of beefs with rappers Nicki Minaj, JT and Bia– resulting in some of the catchiest diss tracks from her project– which led up to the “Up” rapper’s album. This coupled with the fallout from her separation from Migos rapper Offset and a fourth pregnancy announcement kept everyone tuned into Cardi, her personal drama and ultimately, her latest album.

oh Cardi B was not having it in her court trial today, the lawyer was getting aggressive and she was returning the same energy😭.. pic.twitter.com/7xER7cNBwn — ໊ (@BardisMedia) August 27, 2025

Days before the September 2025 release, Cardi also held a pop-up “Bodega Baddie” event at a local bodega in New York City. We also told you about the hilarious memes which came from the rapper’s public assault trial. She later turned the jokes and chatter about the case into special addition CD album covers for fans to buy before the project even dropped.

“Am I the Drama?” notably ended a seven-year album slump for the rapper. But after years of waiting, Cardi clearly had major plans for her second project. The Howard course will explore the science behind her album madness and the strategies that led to its success.

Right now, the rapper is on tour for “Am I the Drama?” Most recently, the artist touched down in her home state, bringing out New York City rap icon Lil Kim to the stage and even two of her children, Wave and Kulture.