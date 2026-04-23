How Ryan Clark Went From NFL Star to Media Mogul

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – SEPTEMBER 08: Ryan Clark is seen during the game between the Minnesota Vikings and the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on September 08, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

Ryan Clark doesn’t just occupy space in sports media; he’s a game-changer in the landscape. The Emmy-winning host has made the seamless transition from star player on the field to one of the most respected NFL analysts.

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Whether he’s dissecting coverage on “NFL Live” and “Inside the NFL” or moderating thought-provoking conversations on his “The Pivot Podcast,” Clark knows how to keep his audience engaged. As he prepares to lead ESPN’s coverage of the 2026 NFL Draft in Pittsburgh, The Root spoke with Clark about the top prospects, how “The Pivot” became the go-to space for Black men, and how he stays true to himself.

After entering the NFL as an undrafted free agent in 2002 from LSU, Clark spent 13 seasons in the league, most notably as a cornerstone of the Pittsburgh Steelers’ defense. With the Steelers, he won Super Bowl XLIII and earned a Pro Bowl selection in 2011. When asked how his time as a player shaped his perspective as a commentator, he said that life experiences are the ultimate teacher.

“I don’t know if that’s what prepared me to do this. I think life prepares you. But I think having opportunities to have a radio show, and a TV show in Pittsburgh prepared me in the sense of getting the reps of being in the media,” Clark said.

He added that his success on the football field has given him a unique perspective on the game that viewers appreciate.

“As I moved forward, it was the accomplishments and the experiences that now allow me to pour into the job from that standpoint. When we are at the Super Bowl this year, and ESPN has the game, I have insights because of how good my team was and the organization I played for,” Clark continued. “I went to two Super Bowls, won one with an organization that’s won six. I got the opportunity to understand winning, to understand that culture, and to now be able to utilize that in the way that I speak about the game as a whole.”

When he’s not breaking down the NFL games, Clark gets up close and personal with some of the biggest names in sports, entertainment and culture on “The Pivot Podcast,” which he co-hosts with Channing Crowder and Fred Taylor. The show, which has featured high-profile guests, including Kevin Hart, Shaq and former President Barack Obama, is one of the most popular sports/culture podcasts among Black men. The show boasts over 1.38 million YouTube subscribers and consistently ranks in the top 10 for sports podcasts in the U.S. Since its inception, “The Pivot” has become a safe space for Black men to have candid conversations, something Clark said happened merely by accident.

“We didn’t set out and say, ‘If guys want to be open and vulnerable, we’re going to prepare a space for them to do that.’ It kind of just happened,” Clark recalled.

One of the most talked-about episodes was a conversation with former NBA player Michael Beasley, who opened up about the personal struggles he’s dealt with since leaving the game and the money and fame that came along with it. Clark said hearing such an honest and raw conversation opened the door for other guests to share.

“I think it happened mostly because of Michael Beasley and his ability to be open and vulnerable, and our ability to create space while he was doing it for him to fill it,” he continued. “I think that happened because people knew we were able to handle conversations like that, so they started being willing to have them with us.”

When asked about the next generation of NFL superstars ahead of the 2026 NFL draft, Clark praised the defensive depth of this class.

“This draft has some elite prospects on the defensive side. I’m looking forward to seeing which teams the players get selected by,” Clark explained. “I couldn’t be more excited to be covering the draft this year.”

Along with the new players coming into the league, Clark said he is looking forward to showing off his drip. Regarded as one of the most stylish figures in sports media, he told us how he cultivated his sense of style.

“It’s just Andre Julius and me. He’s my tailor and gets on my nerves. He’s like my little brother. He first reached out to me on Instagram, and we’ve just progressed from there,” said Clark. “We did some things that pushed the boundaries, but it also set me apart that I was willing to try different things. Everything is high quality.”

Clark shared that he has a special ensemble that curated for the draft.

For the draft, every suit I’m wearing is Pittsburgh Steelers-themed. I have one suit. It’s a pinstripe,” he said. “It’s black and gold, with a Louie tie, and some Louie’s shoes, and on the inside, there’s Super Bowl 43 emblems. It’s really dope

