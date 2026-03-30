How Carlos Boozer’s Twin Sons, Duke Basketball Stars Cameron and Cayden, Saved Their Big Brother’s Life

WASHINGTON, DC – MARCH 29: Cameron Boozer #12 and Cayden Boozer #2 of the Duke Blue Devils looks on prior to a game against the UConn Huskies in the Elite Eight of the 2026 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament at Capital One Arena on March 29, 2026 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

On the college basketball court, Cameron and Cayden Boozer move with a synchronized intensity that seems almost predestined. Off the court, the science suggests it was. Long before they were the fraternal twins who drove Duke University’s offense, Cameron and Cayden were defined by a mission far greater than basketball.

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Duke’s national title hopes may have vanished this past weekend after UConn freshman Braylon Mullins hit a stunning, 35-foot game-winning three pointer, but for the Boozer family, the scoreboard has never been the only measure of victory.

While the world now knows Cameron and Cayden as the sons of NBA All-Star Carlos Boozer and the most formidable duo in the ACC, their story actually began in a laboratory.

Here’s their miraculous story, beyond the courts.

Their Father, Carlos Boozer

Carlos Boozer of the Cleveland Cavaliers speaks during a press conference for the NBA All-Star Rookie Challenge at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California, on February 13, 2004. (Photo by Kirby Lee/Getty Images)

Carlos Boozer was one of the most feared interior forces in the NBA. A two-time All-Star and Olympic Gold Medalist, Boozer built a 13-season legacy on a relentless double-double work ethic, most notably as the physical anchor for the Cleveland Cavaliers, Utah Jazz and Chicago Bulls.

Yet, at the height of his professional powers in 2007, the man known for his booming voice and aggressive play on the hardwood was privately navigating a much more delicate crisis when his eldest son Carmani was diagnosed with sickle cell anemia, an inherited blood disorder caused by a genetic mutation that blocks blood flow, causes severe pain, anemia and organ damage, as an infant.

How the Boozer Twins Saved Their Brother’s Life

SALT LAKE CITY, UT – APRIL 30: Carlos Boozer #5 of the Utah Jazz with three sons Carmani, Cameron and Cayden during post-game interview after defeating the Denver Nuggets 112-104 in Game Six of the Western Conference Quarterfinals during the 2010 NBA Playoffs on April 30, 2010 at the EnergySolutions Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2010 NBAE (Photo by Melissa Majchrzak/NBAE via Getty Images)

Carlos and his then-wife CeCe, whom he met at Duke University after she spotted him at a bookstore and tracked him down via a student directory to ask him to dinner, used IVF to ensure the twins would be a perfect genetic match for Carmani’s transplant.

Upon the twins’ birth a year after Carmani was born, stem cells from their umbilical cord blood were harvested and successfully used to cure Carmani’s condition, according to SportingNews.com.

How it Happened…

SALT LAKE CITY, UT – APRIL 30: Carlos Boozer #5 of the Utah Jazz with sons Carmani and Cameron during post-game interview after defeating the Denver Nuggets 112-104 in Game Six of the Western Conference Quarterfinals during the 2010 NBA Playoffs on April 30, 2010 at the EnergySolutions Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2010 NBAE (Photo by Melissa Majchrzak/NBAE via Getty Images)

Both Carlos and CeCe carried the sickle cell trait, which increased the likelihood their children would develop the condition, according to Heavy.com.

CeCe learned that Carmani’s best chance at a cure was a bone marrow transplant using stem cells from the umbilical cord of a sibling, PEOPLE reported. According to ESPN, out of 26 fertilized eggs, 10 were deemed genetically compatible and two confirmed to be free of sickle cell anemia.

Both embryos were implanted, and Cameron and Cayden Boozer were born on July 18, 2007.

Carmani Boozer Declared Cured After a 40-Day Hospital Stay

SALT LAKE CITY, UT – APRIL 25: Carlos Boozer #5 of the Utah Jazz celebrates with three-year old son Carmani after defeating the Denver Nuggets 117-106 in Game Four of the Western Conference Quarterfinals during the 2010 NBA Playoffs on April 25, 2010 at the EnergySolutions Arena in Salt Lake City, Utah. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. Mandatory Copyright Notice: Copyright 2010 NBAE (Photo by Melissa Majchrzak/NBAE via Getty Images)

After Cameron and Cayden were born in 2007 in Utah, Carmani underwent two rounds of chemotherapy to prepare his body for the transplant. The procedure required a 40-day hospital stay, as doctors used stem cells from his twin brothers.

The transplant was ultimately successful, and Carmani was declared cured of sickle cell anemia in May 2008.

Currently…

WASHINGTON, DC – MARCH 29: Braylon Mullins #24 of the UConn Huskies celebrates after hitting the game winning shot in the second half against the Duke Blue Devils during the Elite Eight round game of the 2026 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament held at Capital One Arena on March 29, 2026 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/NCAA Photos via Getty Images)

In the final 0.4 seconds of the Elite Eight showdown between Duke and UConn, the dream of a national title vanished when UConn’s Braylon Mullins intercepted a deflected pass from Cayden and drained a miracle basket to seal a 73-72 victory.

18-year-old Cayden, who played a nearly flawless game with 15 points and six assists, sat stone-faced as he took full responsibility for the final turnover.

“I should have been stronger with the ball,” Cayden told reporters. “I cost our team our season.”

Despite the loss, their dad is proud of the effort they made all season long.

“I just get the chills. Every single game I get the chills, man. Seeing my boys out there, wearing that jersey that we wore 25 years ago and having great success,” Carlos Boozer told ESPN’s College GameDay.