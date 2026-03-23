Hey Timothy Chalamet! Ballet is Alive, and Black Women are Sustaining It

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MARCH 17: Alvin Ailey II dancers rehearse “In Session” by choreographer Rena Butler at Joyce Theater on March 17, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Donna Ward/Getty Images)

On a recent rainy night in New York City’s Chelsea neighborhood, The Joyce Theater filled for the final performance of Ailey II’s critically acclaimed, sold-out run. Dancers took the stage carrying forward a legacy shaped by Alvin Ailey’s commitment to centering Black women.

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For those who do not know, Ailey II is a renowned program known for merging the spirit and energy of the country’s best early-career dance talent with the passion and creative vision of today’s most outstanding and emerging choreographers.

“We want to honor the contributions of the women of dance,” said Francesca Harper, the artistic director of Ailey II, in a preshow address.

Their moment arrives amid renewed attention on ballet in popular culture, fueled by Timothée Chalamet’s recent comments about the art form and its cultural staying power. But inside The Joyce, the future of ballet feels certain, as it is rooted in the work of creative forces, whose pieces suggest that the form is alive and evolving, with Black women at its center.

As we continue to celebrate Women’s History Month, here are the Black women at the forefront of Ailey, then and now.

Judith Jamison – The Matriarch

Portrait of American dancer and choreographer Judith Jamison, 1979. (Photo by Jack Mitchell/Getty Images)

Judith Jamison was Alvin Ailey’s muse and one of the most iconic figures in modern dance. After originating the tour-de-force solo, Cry, she went on to lead the company for more than two decades, transforming it into a global powerhouse.

Francesca Harper – Artistic Director of Ailey II

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – DECEMBER 04: Francesca Harper attends the 2024 Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater’s opening night gala at New York City Center on December 04, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by John Nacion/Getty Images)

Francesca Harper, a former principal dancer with Dance Theatre of Harlem and Ballett Frankfurt, has built a multidisciplinary career spanning choreography, theater and film, with work commissioned and performed by major institutions including Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater. Now leading Ailey II, she continues to shape the company’s artistic direction while developing new work across dance, music and media.

Renee I. McDonald – Choreographer

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MARCH 17: Alvin Ailey II dancers rehearse “In Session” by choreographer Rena Butler at Joyce Theater on March 17, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Donna Ward/Getty Images)

Renee I. McDonald is a Jamaican choreographer, dancer and attorney who trained at the Tony Wilson School of Modern Dance and spent over a decade performing with Company Dance Theatre, including five years as rehearsal director. McDonald, one of Jamaica’s most in-demand choreographers, and a full-time attorney, became the first Jamaican choreographer to set a work on the Ailey II stage.

Sylvia Waters – Ailey II Artistic Director Emerita

Sylvia Waters, Artistic Director, Ailey II during Movado Future Legend Event with Alvin Ailey – November 1, 2006 at Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater in New York City, New York, United States. (Photo by Brian Ach/WireImage for Movado Group PR)

Sylvia Waters, founding artistic director of Ailey II, led the company’s growth for nearly four decades after being personally selected by Alvin Ailey in 1975.

A former dancer with Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater, she played a central role in shaping the company’s legacy and expanding its reach, earning numerous honors for her contributions to dance.

Alicia Graf Mack – Ailey’s Artistic Director

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – JANUARY 21: Alicia Graf Mack, artistic director of Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater, speaks onstage during Atlanta screening of “Reel Truth: Portrait Of Ailey” at The National Center for Civil and Human Rights on January 21, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

Alicia Graf Mack, a former principal dancer with Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater, now serves as the company’s fourth artistic director after a career that included leadership at The Juilliard School. A celebrated performer and educator, she brings a wide-ranging background, from ballet to collaborations with major music artists, to her role shaping Ailey’s next chapter.

Rena Butler – Choreographer

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MARCH 17: Alvin Ailey II dancers Adanna Smalls and Jada Ammons rehearse “In Session” by choreographer Rena Butler at Joyce Theater on March 17, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Donna Ward/Getty Images)

Rena Butler, a Chicago native trained at SUNY Purchase, has performed with leading contemporary companies including Hubbard Street Dance Chicago and A.I.M by Kyle Abraham before building an international choreographic career.

A recipient of the Princess Grace Award and an Isadora Duncan Dance Award, she has created work for major institutions across the U.S. and Europe, establishing herself as a leading voice in contemporary dance.

The Women of ‘Revelations’ – The Heartbeat

COSTA MESA, CA – MARCH 08: Company dancers perform in the Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater production of “I Been Buked” in Pilgram of Sorrow as part of Revelations at the Segerstrom Center For The Arts on March 8, 2012 in Costa Mesa, California. (Photo by Doug Gifford/Getty Images)

In Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater’s signature work Revelations, the female ensemble, particularly in the iconic, joyous church section, anchors the piece with grace, precision and spiritual depth. These women embody the strength, faith and communal resilience that have defined the Ailey legacy for more than six decades.