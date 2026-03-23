Hey Timothy Chalamet! Ballet is Alive, and Black Women are Sustaining It

On a recent rainy night in New York City’s Chelsea neighborhood, The Joyce Theater filled for the final performance of Ailey II’s critically acclaimed, sold-out run. Dancers took the stage carrying forward a legacy shaped by Alvin Ailey’s commitment to centering Black women.
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For those who do not know, Ailey II is a renowned program known for merging the spirit and energy of the country’s best early-career dance talent with the passion and creative vision of today’s most outstanding and emerging choreographers.
“We want to honor the contributions of the women of dance,” said Francesca Harper, the artistic director of Ailey II, in a preshow address.
Their moment arrives amid renewed attention on ballet in popular culture, fueled by Timothée Chalamet’s recent comments about the art form and its cultural staying power. But inside The Joyce, the future of ballet feels certain, as it is rooted in the work of creative forces, whose pieces suggest that the form is alive and evolving, with Black women at its center.
As we continue to celebrate Women’s History Month, here are the Black women at the forefront of Ailey, then and now.
Judith Jamison – The Matriarch
Judith Jamison was Alvin Ailey’s muse and one of the most iconic figures in modern dance. After originating the tour-de-force solo, Cry, she went on to lead the company for more than two decades, transforming it into a global powerhouse.
Francesca Harper – Artistic Director of Ailey II
Francesca Harper, a former principal dancer with Dance Theatre of Harlem and Ballett Frankfurt, has built a multidisciplinary career spanning choreography, theater and film, with work commissioned and performed by major institutions including Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater. Now leading Ailey II, she continues to shape the company’s artistic direction while developing new work across dance, music and media.
Renee I. McDonald – Choreographer
Renee I. McDonald is a Jamaican choreographer, dancer and attorney who trained at the Tony Wilson School of Modern Dance and spent over a decade performing with Company Dance Theatre, including five years as rehearsal director. McDonald, one of Jamaica’s most in-demand choreographers, and a full-time attorney, became the first Jamaican choreographer to set a work on the Ailey II stage.
Sylvia Waters – Ailey II Artistic Director Emerita
Sylvia Waters, founding artistic director of Ailey II, led the company’s growth for nearly four decades after being personally selected by Alvin Ailey in 1975.
A former dancer with Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater, she played a central role in shaping the company’s legacy and expanding its reach, earning numerous honors for her contributions to dance.
Alicia Graf Mack – Ailey’s Artistic Director
Alicia Graf Mack, a former principal dancer with Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater, now serves as the company’s fourth artistic director after a career that included leadership at The Juilliard School. A celebrated performer and educator, she brings a wide-ranging background, from ballet to collaborations with major music artists, to her role shaping Ailey’s next chapter.
Rena Butler – Choreographer
Rena Butler, a Chicago native trained at SUNY Purchase, has performed with leading contemporary companies including Hubbard Street Dance Chicago and A.I.M by Kyle Abraham before building an international choreographic career.
A recipient of the Princess Grace Award and an Isadora Duncan Dance Award, she has created work for major institutions across the U.S. and Europe, establishing herself as a leading voice in contemporary dance.
The Women of ‘Revelations’ – The Heartbeat
In Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater’s signature work Revelations, the female ensemble, particularly in the iconic, joyous church section, anchors the piece with grace, precision and spiritual depth. These women embody the strength, faith and communal resilience that have defined the Ailey legacy for more than six decades.
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