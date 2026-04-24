Here’s a Full Timeline on How Nicki Minaj Slowly Turned MAGA

Photo by Anna Moneymaker, Michael Buckner/Penske Media via Getty Images

Nicki Minaj has put a pause on her music career to step into politics… and the entire world is still confused. Over the last few months, Minaj has been aligning herself with President Donald Trump, which is a sharp 180-degree pivot from her past political stances.

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Now, the rap icon has been confirmed to attend the 2026 White House Correspondents’ dinner on Saturday (April 25). She’ll be a guest of Fox News, according to USA Today, marking her latest allegiance to Trump and other conservatives. If you want to understand how the “Queen” rapper got to this point, let’s take a step back in time to the beginning of all the confusion.

The Makings of Nicki Minaj and MAGA

In the past, Minaj has never been silent about her political views. She outwardly supported former President Barack Obama in 2012 and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton during her 2016 campaign against Trump. Since then, she’s maintained a relatively quiet political life, including during last year’s presidential election when the rapper did not endorse either Trump or former Vice President Kamala Harris.

October 2025

Fast forward to just one month ago, Trump’s granddaughter, Kai Trump, and a friend hopped on a TikTok trend using Minaj’s song “Beez in the Trap.” The rapper saw Kai’s video and reposted it to her X account, which caught many folks attention.

Minaj’s First Trump Tweet…

Reading this made me feel a deep sense of gratitude. We live in a country where we can freely worship God.



No group should ever be persecuted for practicing their religion. We don’t have to share the same beliefs in order for us to respect each other.



Numerous countries all… pic.twitter.com/2M5sPiviQu — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) November 1, 2025

It didn’t take long for Minaj to start posting about Trump in connection with the ongoing “genocide” of Christians in Nigeria. The president previously said he’s prepared to go into the West African nation “guns-a-blazing” to stop people from being killed because of their religious beliefs. Until this point, Minaj had not spoken on any political matters– not even Trump’s mass deportation agenda or the National Guard being sent across the U.S. But, the “Looking Ass” rapper took to X praising Trump… and expectedly, she was dragged by Black folks online.

“Reading this made me feel a deep sense of gratitude. We live in a country where we can freely worship God. No group should ever be persecuted for practicing their religion. We don’t have to share the same beliefs in order for us to respect each other,” Minaj wrote on X.

Invite from Mike Waltz

.@NICKIMINAJ, thank you for using your platform to speak out in defense of the Christians being persecuted in Nigeria.



We cannot allow this to continue. Every brother and sister of Christ must band together and say, “Enough!”



If you ever find yourself in New York, come by the… https://t.co/UwRmZ4cATd — Ambassador Mike Waltz (@michaelgwaltz) November 1, 2025

With Minaj now supporting at least one of Trump’s policies, U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Mike Waltz extended an invite for Minaj to collaborate on the international issue.

“If you ever find yourself in New York, come by the US Embassy to the United Nations,” Waltz began in response to Minaj. “I would love to speak with you in more depth about what our administration is doing to protect Christians’ freedoms all over the world.”

White House Touts Achievements

A mere days later, the official White House TikTok account posted a video using another one of Minaj’s songs, “Va Va Voom.” But this time, the video featured a list of achievements of Trump’s second term, including “No men in women’s sports” and “World peace.”

Minaj’s Response

Ambassador, I am so grateful to be entrusted with an opportunity of this magnitude. I do not take it for granted. It means more than you know.



The Barbz & I will never stand down in the face of injustice. We’ve been given our influence by God. There must be a bigger purpose. 🎀 https://t.co/Mdh0nBWwm1 — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) November 17, 2025

Minaj reacted to Waltz invitation seemingly excited to collaborate. “The Nicki and Trump collab we didn’t know we needed,” she said on X. She also admitted to not knowing “what timeline we’re on right now, I’m just goin w the flow.” In response, folks online once again met her with harsh criticisms.

And it seems she took on the offer, as Waltz announced that he has a scheduled meeting with Minaj for later this week. He called the rapper “not only arguably the greatest female recording artist, but also a principled individual who refuses to remain silent in the face of injustice” on X.

In response, Minaj tweeted “I am so grateful to be entrusted with an opportunity of this magnitude. I do not take it for granted. It means more than you know. The Barbz & I will never stand down in the face of injustice. We’ve been given our influence by God. There must be a bigger purpose.”

Nicki’s Beef With Gavin Newsom

Imagine being the guy running on wanting to see trans kids. Haha. Not even a trans ADULT would run on that. Normal adults wake up & think they want to see HEALTHY, SAFE, HAPPY kids.



Not Gav



The Gav Nots



GavOUT



Send in the next guy, I’m bored. pic.twitter.com/627bIhbD1j — Nicki Minaj (@NICKIMINAJ) December 12, 2025

We previously told you Minaj exchanged words with Calif. Gov. Gavin Newsom after he expressed support for the transgender community and transgender children. What followed was a series of tweets from Minaj.

“Imagine being the guy running on wanting to see trans kids. Haha. Not even a trans ADULT would run on that,” she wrote. “Normal adults wake up & think they want to see HEALTHY, SAFE, HAPPY kids.” She then declared Newsom “wicked & evil” before piling on insults and threats at the Democrat.

Nicki Joins Erika Kirk at TPUSA Event

PHOENIX, ARIZONA – DECEMBER 21: Erika Kirk and Nicki Minaj high-five during an interview on the final day of Turning Point USA’s annual AmericaFest conference at the Phoenix Convention Center on December 21, 2025 in Phoenix, Arizona. Minaj spoke about her frustrations with California Governor Gavin Newsom, and about why she has embraced the conservative movement. (Photo by Caylo Seals/Getty Images)

Days after her one-sided beef with Newsom, the “Fly” rapper made a surprise appearance during a political event for Turning Point USA (TPUSA), the conservative movement founded by podcaster Charlie Kirk and now run by his widow, Erika.

“This administration is full of people with heart and soul, and they make me proud of them. Our vice president [JD Vance], he makes me…well, I love both of them,” Minaj told the TPUSA crowd. “Both of them have a very uncanny ability to be someone that you relate to.”

Her appearance triggered backlash from loads of folks, including Bernice King, the daughter of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., CBS News also reported.

Beefing with Don Lemon

Following journalist Don Lemon’s arrest for covering an anti-ICE protest in Minneapolis, Minaj chimed into the conversation to call him out. “DON ‘C**K SUCKIN’ LEMON IS DISGUSTING,” she began on X. “HOW DARE YOU? I WANT THAT THUG IN JAIL!!!!!”

Lemon, an openly gay man, spoke to TMZ about Minaj’s homophobic attack against him. “I’m not surprised Nicki Minaj does not understand journalism and is weighing in on matters that are above her capacity,” he said.

If that wasn’t enough, Lemon also took to his own platform to properly give the “Queen” rapper a piece of his mind. “Nicki Minaj, stop talking about s**t for which you know nothing about. This is out of your depth. You are a homophobic bigot. You don’t care about African Americans, and you’re not an African American.”

The journalist continued, “From what I know, you are reportedly an undocumented citizen so you should be deported under Donald Trump’s rules.” He even called Minaj “a pick me” adding Black people and gay people shouldn’t buy her music.

Nicki Receives Trump Gold Card

We previously told you Minaj was a special guest at the Trump Accounts Summit back in January, even taking to the stage holding Trump’s hand and declaring she’s “probably the president’s number one fan, and that’s not going to change.” Later that night, she revealed a special gift she received from the president in the form of a Trump Gold Card, the president’s latest scheme fast tracking citizenship for folks willing to shell out $1 million and then some.

She then gave a special shoutout to all those who signed a petition to have her deported. We also told you the viral petition reached over 60,000 signatures following her TPUSA appearance.

With the upcoming White House Correspondents’ dinner, folks are watching to see with Minaj will bring to the event… But in the meantime, you’re all caught up!