Here’s a Full Timeline of Trump’s Years-Long Beef with AG Letitia James

President Donald Trump isn’t finished with his attempts to take down his political enemies. Now, a years-long beef with N.Y. Attorney General Letitia James is revving up again after a Trump official just presented a new case against her.

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We’ve been keeping you up to speed with the ongoing saga between James and Trump since she sued the president back in 2022. Now that he’s back in office, Trump has promised to get his revenge in court. If you’re not caught up, don’t worry… We have you covered with everything you’ve missed, dating back to 2022.

Judges Orders Trump to Pay $350 Million… and More

The AG first alleged that Trump, along with his adult children and the greater Trump Organization, were involved in a financial fraud scheme in order to unethically secure several loans, CBS News reported. In 2024, a New York judge ordered him to pay the state over $350 million in “ill-gotten gains” in addition to millions more in interest dating back years. An appeal ruling later threw out the million-dollar penalty, and James has been on the president’s radar ever since.

Trump Targets Enemies in Second Term

Trump made his plans clear to indict James long before winning his second term. In 2023, the president accused her of fraud, saying, “She should be prosecuted!” The following year, he told a crowd that the Democrat needs to be “arrested and punished.”

His administration quickly opened a formal investigation into James at the start of 2025, we told you, even pressuring Virginia prosecutors to bring forth charges. Trump appointed attorney Lindsey Halligan, a close ally and former pageant queen, to serve as Interim U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Virginia and eventually lead the case against James.

NEW YORK, NY – SEPTEMBER 07: Lindsey Halligan, Karoline Leavitt, Steve Witkoff and President Donald Trump attend the Men’s Singles Final on Day 15 of the 2025 US Open Tennis Championships at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 07, 2025 in Flushing Meadows, Queens, New York City. (Photo by XNY/Star Max/GC Images)

Indictment Against James

In October 2025, James was indicted on mortgage fraud charges. Notably, former FBI Director and fellow Trump adversary James Comey was indicted only weeks before James for obstruction and allegedly lying to Congress. Both James and Comey denied the allegations against them and questioned Halligan’s appointment in the first place. Eventually, a judge sided with them.

Judge Dismisses Charges Without Prejudice

Days before Thanksgiving 2025, Judge Cameron McGowan Currie dismissed the cases against both James and Comey without prejudice– leaving the door open for prosecutors to bring forth new cases in the future. According to the ruling, attorney Halligan was not lawfully appointed and therefore any and all of her cases are invalid, NBC reported.

James celebrated the court’s decision, saying, “I am heartened by today’s victory and grateful for the prayers and support I have received from around the country.” She added, “I remain fearless in the face of these baseless charges as I continue fighting for New Yorkers every single day.” But that wouldn’t be the last time Trump targeted her…

WASHINGTON, DC – SEPTEMBER 30: Former director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation James Comey, swears in via videoconference during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC. The committee is exploring the FBI’s investigation of the 2016 Trump campaign and Russian election interference. (Photo by Stefani Reynolds-Pool/Getty Images)

January Probe into James’ Relationship with Hairdresser

In January 2026, federal prosecutors launched an investigation into James’ finances in connection with Iyesata Marsh, the New York AG’s hairdresser. Marsh was indicted in December 2025 on bank fraud and aggravated identity theft charges related to buying a car, according to The New York Times.

Attorneys for James condemned the probe, calling it an abuse of power. Attorney Abbe Lowell called out the Justice Department for wasting tax dollars. “Like their earlier attempts, this attack on Ms. James is doomed to fail,” Lowell said.

Newest Criminal Referrals

This week (March 25), Federal Housing Finance Agency Director Bill Pulte, a Trump administration official, made two criminal referrals against James to prosecutors in Florida and Illinois. According to CBS News, Pulte’s referral letters allege James may have included false occupancy information on homeowner insurance applications.

James’ attorney once again called Trump’s bluff. “These desperate tactics will fail — just as every previous attempt has failed — and exposes an Administration that has abandoned its responsibility to the American people in favor of petty political payback,” attorney Lowell said.

