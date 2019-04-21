Photo: digitalskillet/ istock

According to Black Enterprise, The Thurgood Marshall College Fund (TMCF) and Hennessy have partnered to announce a $10 million HBCU scholarship initiative.

The Hennessy Fellows Program is designed to encourage and support the next generation of Black excellence through mentoring, financial assistance, networking, and opportunity creation. By offering fellowships over the next ten years, the program hopes to increase the number of high-qualified black professionals in leadership roles at major organizations.



Dr. Harry L. Williams, president & CEO of the Thurgood Marshall College Fund, declared in a statement, “When such a tremendously successful global brand like Hennessy invests in a higher education non-profit like ours, it tells the world that HBCUs and PBIs have value and are worth investing in, and TMCF is the best steward to carry out such a monumental investment.”



This unprecedented $10 million dollar initiative seeks to represent a variety of undergraduate majors from liberal arts to sciences and engineering. Experiences offered to fellows include direct exposure to relevant and interrelated corporate, social, and economic systems.



“This is major, and it can’t be overlooked as just a financial contribution, it is a real partnership that is a game changer for the students and our community,” continued Williams.

Advertisement

Hennessy Fellows will accept applications through May 5, 2019. Students enrolled in accredited HBCU or PBI graduate programs with a minimum GPA of 3.25 are eligible to apply. TMCF also encourages applicants to have “leadership experience, strong ethical and moral character, academic excellence, and cultural awareness”. The 10 selected fellows will be announced in June and will receive benefits for the Fall 2019 term including:

1:1 executive coaching

Up to $20,000 per academic year towards tuition

$10,000 annual stipend for other educational expenses

Opportunity to compete for a community-related project grant up to $10,000

Access to online training forums, boot camps, networking events, and corporate/ professional development experiences

Advertisement

Learn more about the Hennessy Fellows Program below.







