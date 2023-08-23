He Did What? What A Georgia Sheriff Admitted Doing To One Of Our Favorite TV Judges

Trigger Warning: depictions of sexual violence



A former Georgia Sheriff pleaded guilty to groping TV Judge Glenda Hatchett on Monday. Former Bleckley County Sheriff Kristopher Coody resigned from his position and was sentenced to a year on probation. According to CNN News, he was also ordered to pay a $500 fine and complete a drug and alcohol evaluation.

Hatchett, an Atlanta-based attorney representing the family of Philando Castile is best known for her shows Judge Hatchett and the Verdict with Judge Hatchett says she met Coody while attending a meeting of the Georgia Sheriff’s Association. The two were at a hotel bar where the convention was being hosted.

Hatchett told the AP that she told Coody that she didn’t know where his home county was, and he then pointed at her chest, saying: “In the heart of Georgia.” He then repeated the phrase while groping her breast. According to CNN, he didn’t stop until someone else removed his hand and pushed him off of her.

Hatchett told the Associated Press that like many victims of sexual assault and battery she froze in shock during the incident. “It happened on a Tuesday, and by Thursday morning I could not get out of bed,” Hatchett told the AP. “So I started counseling literally that evening.”

She reported the incident to Cobb county where the case was pending until this week’s hearing. After the hearing, Hatchett spoke to the Associated Press about the sentencing.

“He so violated me, and at that moment I felt so powerless,” Hatchett told The Associated Press in a phone interview Monday after the hearing. “I see myself as a strong woman. I have never been a victim, and I felt it was important for there to be accountability.”