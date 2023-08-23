Halle Berry Hit With Huge Financial Obligation In Divorce

Halle Berry’s eight-year battle with ex-husband Olivier Martinez in divorce court is finally over. But her financial obligation to the man she once took vows with are just beginning.



C ourt documents filed in Los Angeles Superior Court on Tuesday show that Berry and Martinez will share legal and physical custody of 9-year-old son, Maceo. Despite that arrangement, the Oscar-winning actress will pay her ex some $8,000 in monthly child support plus 4.3% of everything she makes above $2 million each year, according to USA Today. The Bruised star will also pay for her son’s “private school tuition, his extracurricular activities, his health insurance and his therapist.”



That’s a hefty price to pay for a mere two years of wedded bliss.

Berry and Martinez were married in July 2013 but had split by October 2015. They did have a prenuptial agreement, but their divorce has been going on for eight years, with custody of Maceo as the main point of contention. The court documents go into great detail about everything from their shared custody schedule, to Maceo’s family therapy appointments, to bedtime phone calls with his parents. It also includes a stipulation about the way the two speak about one another in Maceo’s presence, on social media and in public.

“Neither Party shall speak in a negative, disrespectful disparaging, or derogatory manner to, or about, the other Party or her/his family and/or significant other, or allow third parties to do same, to Maceo, in the presence of Maceo, or within Maceo’s hearing range,” the documents state.



Sheesh. It’s one thing to have to pony up that much cash. It’s another to be told how to speak while you write the check.