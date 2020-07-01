The Blacker the Content the Sweeter the Truth
ShopSubscribe
The Blacker the Content the Sweeter the Truth
gomedia
G/O Media
Save
Advertisement

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Root

Joe Biden Says Statues of Christopher Columbus, Thomas Jefferson and George Washington Should Be Protected

Amid a Firestorm, Essence Appoints an Interim CEO, Promising an Independent Review and 'Transparency'

Zendaya, John David Washington, Niecy Nash, Matthew A. Cherry Among 819 New Members Invited to The Academy

Please Join Me in Roasting Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Executive Editor Keith Burris, the Pigeon Shit Shoulder Boy

Advertisement