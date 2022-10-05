J. Alexander Kueng and Tou Thao, the two former Minneapolis cops who helped Derek Chauvin murder George Floyd, are awaiting state trial after receiving federal sentencing. According to The Associated Press, the prosecution and defense attorneys for the two have filed more than 100 motions to limit testimony and bar evidence to be used at trial.

Some testimonies include those on behalf of Thao and Kueng to win them sympathy points from the jury.



The two are charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. Per the report, their attorneys want the judge to bar the state’s witnesses from speaking directly to the jury. This is cited from the testimony of critical care specialist Dr. Martin Tobin during Derek Chauvin’s trial where he asked the jury to place their hands around their necks to imagine how Floyd was killed.

Another motion requested the witnesses be barred from referring to Floyd as deceased until the time he was officially pronounced dead.

On the other side, the state wants to bar the defense from bringing evidence that will speak to the former officers’ characters . You know, how some people will speak on behalf of the accused to convince the jury they’re decent human beings. This was cited from the federal trial where the two and their families tried to do just that but the prosecution called such evidence irrelevant (LOL).

It doesn’t seem like there will be an easy out of this trial at all for Thing 1 and Thing 2. Jury picking begins Oct 24. Until then, the defense is trying their best to make this trial turn out differently from Chauvin’s.

More about the pre-trial from AP News:

The state also seeks to bar evidence about whether Chauvin was qualified to be a field training officer – after questions about that were raised during the federal trial as part of a defense strategy to blame the officers’ training for their actions that day. The defense wants witnesses barred from testifying in uniform unless they are testifying as part of their job. The defense also wants an order barring witnesses from wearing signage, after another state witness, Donald Williams, wore a T-shirt under his dress shirt that said “Black Excellence,” according to the defense, and was visible to at least one juror.