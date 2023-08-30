Black News and Black Views with a Whole Lotta Attitude
Send us a tip!ShopSubscribe
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Black News and Black Views with a Whole Lotta Attitude
Politics

Sentencing Of Former Proud Boys Leader Enrique Tarrio Has Been Postponed

It was supposed to happen Wednesday following the reading of victim impact statements.

By
Candace McDuffie
Comments (3)
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Image for article titled Sentencing Of Former Proud Boys Leader Enrique Tarrio Has Been Postponed
Photo: EVA MARIE UZCATEGUI (Getty Images)

Updated 8/30/23 at 1:43 p.m E.T:

The sentencing of former Proud Boys chairman Enrique Tarrio that was originally scheduled for Wednesday has been postponed. Tarrio, along with associate Ethan Nordean, were supposed to be sentenced today after being convicted last May for seditious conspiracy and various other felonies for the roles they played in the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. Nordean will be sentenced on September 1 while Tarrio will be sentenced on September 5. Both will still take place with U.S District Judge Timothy Kelly.

Watch
My Hip-Hop Story: Jon Batiste Describes The Artists, Sounds, and Visuals That Define His Love For The Genre
Subtitles
  • Off
  • English
Black Hack: Vaseline Slathering, or What They Now Call "Slugging"
February 15, 2022
Ubah Hassan Tears Up Talking About Grief, Addresses Her Portrayal on RHONY | Securing the Bag: Part 3
Yesterday

Original Post:

Former Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio may finally face the music for his role in the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol. At a hearing in federal court on Tuesday, prosecutors asked a judge to slap Tarrio with a 33 year stretch in federal prison on his conviction for seditious conspiracy in connection with the Jan. 6, 2021 riot at the U.S. Capitol—the longest prison sentence of any defendant in the incident.

Advertisement

Tarrio isn’t the only one who may spend decades in a cell.

Ethan Nordean is scheduled to be sentenced on Wednesday afternoon and could face up to 27 years in prison if prosecutors have their way. On Thursday, prosecutors are hoping Joe Biggs receives 33 years in prison. Zach Rehl will also be sentenced that day and could serve 30 years.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Dominic Pezzola, who was not found guilty of seditious conspiracy but convicted of assaulting a police officer, obstruction of a congressional proceeding and other charges, will be sentenced Friday and could serve up to 20 years in prison. For context, the longest Jan. 6 sentence was 18 years for Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes. On Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Timothy Kelly supervised an all-day hearing that included the reading of victim impact statements.

All five defendants were present and wore orange jumpsuits during the hearing. The verdicts were reached for the Proud Boys in May after a trial that lasted four months. The trial featured an impressive amount of video footage from those who participated in the attack, as well as clips from police body cameras, journalists and surveillance cameras.

Advertisement

During Tuesday’s hearing, U.S. Capitol Police Officer Shae Cooney talked about losing Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick. Sicknick had passed out after fighting the rioters and died the following day. “Every day we have to be reminded that he’s not here anymore because the people in this courtroom decided that they weren’t happy with how an election went,” Cooney stated.

“And they thought the best idea was to break into the Capitol, fight police officers and try to overturn an election.”