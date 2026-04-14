Former Michigan Football Coach Sherron Moore Sentenced After Scandal That Rocked the Sport

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – NOVEMBER 15: Head coach Sherrone Moore of the Michigan Wolverines looks on prior to the game against the Northwestern Wildcats at Wrigley Field on November 15, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

The saga of Sherrone Moore has reached the punitive stage, as the 40-year-old former Michigan football coach received his sentence in a Michigan courtroom on April 14.

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According to ESPN, Moore, who pleaded no contest to trespassing and malicious use of a telecommunications device involving a domestic relationship in March, was initially charged with felony home invasion, stalking, and illegal entry. Police officers accused Moore of going to his former executive assistant’s home, Paige Shiver, with whom he was having an affair, after he was fired as football head coach at Michigan, entering her apartment uninvited, and threatening to commit suicide in front of her on Dec. 10. After having his more serious charges dropped, Moore was sentenced to 18 months’ probation and fined $1,000. At his sentencing, District Court Judge Cedric Thompson issued Moore a warning.

“I don’t believe, when I look at the entirety of this situation, that incarceration should be appropriate,” he said. “I warn you, Mr. Moore, should there be a violation, all bets are off. I don’t like sending people to jail, but I don’t have a problem doing it.”

Shiver released a statement regarding the sentencing of her former boss, saying the sentence “does not reflect the harm done to me.”

“He broke into my apartment, crying, yelling, enraged, and came at me with knives. I was threatened, and I feared for my life.”

The former coach was fired by the University of Michigan after Shiver informed the school of the relationship. Because Shiver revealed it, the university decided he was in breach of his contract. After being terminated, Moore went to Shiver’s home and threatened suicide before police officers arrived to arrest him.

Moore coached the Wolverines football team for two seasons after taking over the program when the previous coach, Jim Harbaugh, left the school after a sign-stealing scandal two years ago. Moore was the school’s first Black head coach. Before being promoted to head coach, Moore was the team’s offensive coordinator when it won the 2023 national championship on Jan. 8, 2024.

Moore is married with three children.