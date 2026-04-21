Floetry’s Long Awaited Reunion Tour Has Fans Emotional

MASHANTUCKET, CT – JULY 26: Natalie Stewart and Marsha Ambrosius of Floetry performs at Foxwoods Resort Casino on July 26, 2015 in Mashantucket, Connecticut. (Photo by Dexter A. Jones/Getty Images)

Marsha Ambrosius and Natalie Stewart, the two women who make up the poetic singing duo that is Floetry, have had their fair share of ups and downs over the years. But now, it looks like whatever past issues they’ve weathered through have made them all the better friends. Don’t worry, we’ll explain.

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As you well know by now, Floetry recently embarked on their “Say Yes” tour this month. The move marks the first time the two have been together in a performance capacity of this magnitude in over a decade. And why is that, you may ask? Well, diehard fans know that the duo—which originally rose to fame in the early 2000s thanks to their debut album “Floetic”—decided to part ways in 2006 over creative direction disagreement of the group’s sound and aesthetic.

At the time, their then-manager Julius Irving III wanted them to lean more towards hip-hop in an attempt to freshen up their sound. But whereas Ambrosius decided to stick with Irving and signed a solo record deal, Stewart opted out and thus was the end of the group. Added to that was the complicated dynamic of Stewart being in an abusive relationship, which made it hard for Ambrosius to know how to show up for her.

However, over the years, they’ve thankfully come back together to perform here and there. But by far, no recent performance has come close to the one they delivered in Detroit over the weekend, as evidenced by a now-viral clip.

While their set was amazing in and of itself, the night shifted into a whole other, heart-warming moment when Ambrosius decided to take in the moment and reflect on the fact that she and Stewart were back sharing the stage together and back in each other’s lives. She also remarked how their long absence from each other caused them to miss out on major milestones in each other’s lives.

“You weren’t there for the birth of my daughter and I wasn’t there at your wedding. I have to acknowledge that tonight,” the “Butterflies” singer said.

Noting her emotions, Stewart then went over and embraced her and whispered something in her ear. After their hug, Ambrosius continued: “And just like that, even when we weren’t there, we were there. ‘Cause that’s family. Oh, what a journey. We’ve lost so many people.”

@chefjoshyy Life be moving too fast to let pride, silence, and small misunderstandings steal the big moments. Imagine missing your best friend’s wedding… or them missing the birth of your child… all because life pulled y’all apart. Watching Marsha break down realizing that hit different. 26 years of friendship, history, and sisterhood—proof that time is precious and some people are too important to lose over temporary feelings. Call your people. Fix it. Life is too short. ✨ #Floetry #MarshaAmbrosius #NatalieStewart #Friendship #detroit ♬ original sound – Joshyy

After the clip began making the rounds on social media, many were quick to empathize with the two’s fractured friendship made whole and expressed how healing the tour must be for the both of them.

“They needed this tour more than us as fans did,” wrote one user on TikTok.

“I wish ppl would see this and understand LIFE IS TOO SHORTTTTTTT,” said another.

“This tour must be so healing for them, hard but needed healing,” one other user wrote.

Added another: “That’s real I’m so happy they had this concert I love them together.”

One user likened the exchange to their own personal friendship mending, explaining: “Went 7 yrs without talking to my bestfriend. Even though we didn’t talk, we still kept tabs on each other. Then on my 30th birthday in 2020 she commented on my pic and we’ve been locked in since. We’d never ever let pride or ego come between us ever again. We’re soulmates.”