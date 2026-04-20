Fans Are Obsessed With Blue Ivy’s New Body guard

SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 08: Blue Ivy Carter reacts on the sidelines prior to the start of Super Bowl LX between the Seattle Seahawks and the New England Patriots at Levi’s Stadium on February 08, 2026 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

As Blue Ivy Carter steps further into the spotlight, folks can’t help but notice the growing signs of her superstardom taking shape, and the Beyhive is clocking every detail. This includes her head-turning security presence, whom fans are already dubbing her own “Julius”—a nod to Beyoncé’s popular longtime bodyguard, Julius de Boer—and social media can’t seem to look away.

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In clips circulating from recent appearances, the bodyguard—who’s yet to be identified—is seen dropping a playful grin and locking in, walking Blue to her vehicle, and subtly adjusting his position with every shift in the crowd, all while scanning the space with the same calm, stoic energy that once had fans locked in on Julius. The result has been a wave of reposts, slowed-down edits, and appreciation posts, as fans marvel at his unshakable presence.

“He’s so strict, I love it,” one TikTok content creator captioned their viral video of the two, which raked in over 5 million views in a matter of days.

Fans in the comments section couldn’t get enough of Blue and her bodyguard, flooding posts with Julius comparisons, and catching his “I wish you would” energy in every frame.

“He always notice the cameras,” one fan replied.

“He used to work for the CIA I can see it in his eyes,” a second wrote.

Other commenters zoomed in on one specific moment in the video, when, in true bodyguard fashion, he jumped in to take a bouquet of flowers from a fan who was trying to gift them to the talented teen.

“The way he grabbed the flowers,” wrote someone else on TikTok.

Now, if you know anything about Bey’s bodyguard, you know he doesn’t play about the “Cowboy Carter” queen. Since 2008, Julius de Boer has been by Beyoncé’s side, projecting a steady, no-nonsense presence during outings, appearances, and tour moments that helped cement him as part of her wider public aura. And after so many years, there’s even some fan speculation that Beyoncé’s track “Bodyguard” is a nod to Julius, according to Betches, but beyond the theories, it’s obvious he’s deeply embedded in her every public move.

While Blue Ivy Carter’s bodyguard hasn’t been identified, the internet is already drawing parallels between her and her superstar mother, leaving fans eager to see what’s next as her presence in the spotlight continues to grow.