Family Seeks Justice For Influencer, Ashlee Jenae, After Suspicious Death While On Vacation in Tanzania

What should’ve been a birthday trip to Zanzibar, Tanzania, filled with wonderful memories, turned into a death sentence for Miami influencer Ashlee Jenae. Now her family and fans are demanding to know what really happened after police were told that her death was the result of an alleged suicide.

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Lifestyle influencer Ashlee Jenae, whose real name was Ashly Robinson, traveled to Tanzania with her fiancé, Joe McCann, to celebrate her 31st birthday earlier this month. Posting the experience on Instagram for her followers to see, Robinson often wrote captions suggesting that she felt like she was living in a dream and right where she needed to be in life. Adding to the excitement, McCann proposed to Jenae while on the trip, turning her birthday celebration into an engagement celebration.

However, the celebration came to an end when she was found dead in her villa just days later. According to reports, Tanzanian authorities were told she died by hanging at the Serval Wildlife Resort, but considering all the love she was surrounded by, Robinson’s family and friends are seeking a proper investigation into her passing and are rejecting claims that she took her own life.

In a statement released on social media this week, Robinson’s family wrote, “Nothing about this loss feels real. One moment, she was celebrating love and life in truly Ashly fashion, and the next, she was gone. The suddenness, the unanswered questions, and the distance from home have made this tragedy even more overwhelming for our family.”

The family of Ashlee Jenae (Ashly Robinson) have released a statement after the 31-year-old was found dead in her Tanzania hotel while on vacation with her boyfriend Jon McCann, who proposed to her while on her birthday trip in Tanzania. pic.twitter.com/ikoeISvg0F — Los Angeles Journalist 📸 (@slausongirlnews) April 12, 2026

The family continued by noting they are working closely with Zanzibar officials during the investigation. While they appreciate the prayers and kind messages, they also asked fans not to believe everything they see online about the situation.

Outside of the family, Savannah Britt, a businesswoman and close friend to Robinson, demanded answers and wrote that Robinson would never die by suicide.

“We need justice for my friend Ashlee Jenae, who was found dead in her hotel in Tanzania, and her fiancé Joe McCann claims she hung herself. Anyone who knows Ash knows she would NEVER commit suicide. We need answers now,” she wrote.

We need justice for my friend Ashlee Jenae who was found dead in her hotel in Tanzania and her fiance Joe McCann claims she hung herself. Anyone who knows Ash knows she would NEVER commit suicide. We need answers now! pic.twitter.com/o3ejMCdp3q — Savannah Britt (@sav_britt) April 12, 2026

McCann has yet to make any public statements regarding his fiancée’s death.