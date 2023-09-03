Fall TV Preview: Everything You Need to Know About the Biggest Series Premieres

The Other Black Girl | Official Trailer | Hulu

Cast: Sinclair Daniel, Ashleigh Murray, Brittany Adebumola, Hunter Parrish, Bellamy Young, Eric McCormack, Garcelle Beauvais

Synopsis: Nella, who is the only Black girl in her publishing office, is excited when another Black girl is hired, but gets suspicious when mysterious unexplainable phenomena starts occurring.

First Impression: Office politics combined with spooky weirdness sounds like something we haven’t seen before, which is always awesome.