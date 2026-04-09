EXCLUSIVE: Halle Bailey, Regé-Jean Page Just Said the Quiet Part Out Loud About Love

(from left) Michael (Regé-Jean Page) and Anna (Halle Bailey) in You, Me & Tuscany, directed by Kat Coiro. Photo Credit: Giulia Parmigiani/Universal Pictures

Halle Bailey and Regé-Jean Page are bringing all the cutesy, love feels in their new romcom, “You, Me & Tuscany.” Although the film leans into the more idyllic aspects of romance, according to Bailey and Page, real love is about a whole lot more than just meet-cutes and flirty vibes.

Video will return here when scrolled back into view Wayne Brady and Maile Brady Tell Us Who Choreographs Their Fun TikTok Dances To view this video please enable JavaScript. view video Wayne Brady and Maile Brady Tell Us Who Choreographs Their Fun TikTok Dances

Or at least, that’s the sentiment they shared with The Root in a new interview ahead of the film’s release on Friday. As you know by now, this forthcoming feature follows Anna (Bailey), a 20-something who’s let go of her dreams of becoming a chef and is now drifting through life. After losing her house-sitting job—and her housing—she has a chance encounter with a handsome Italian man named Matteo, who tells her about his empty villa in Tuscany.

Inspired, Anna jet-sets across the world with the little money she has left, landing in a haze of bread, wine, and Matteo’s spare keys. But her Tuscan escape quickly unravels when his family finds her there and assumes she’s his fiancée. Things get even more complicated when Matteo’s cousin, Michael (Page), shows up—and sparks start to fly.

The film does a good job of authentically and comically showcasing the messiness that can sometimes be involved when it comes to matters of the heart, which is something that Bailey says she’s learned to embrace about love as she gets older.

“I think I’ve learned that love is a bit messy, and I love that. I love that it’s a bit messy, real, and just filled with passion,” she told The Root. “I love that about love, especially with this phase of my life. I’m 25, I’m finding my way. It’s a journey—like the one in this movie.”

As far as Page is concerned, he offered up a more poetic observation of love and relationships in today’s age, explaining that it truly is a two-way street, but only if it has real substance.

“I think that I’ve learned that you need to know yourself and know what you are offering before you can ask to receive,” Page said. “That’s the biggest lesson that I’ve learned, is that love is not something that is given to you—love is something that you offer, that you receive back in return if you are offering up something of enough substance.”

“You, Me & Tuscany” hits theaters on Friday, April 10!