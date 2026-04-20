Ex-Alabama Football Player Allegedly Used Wigs and Durags in Sophisticated Scheme to Defraud NFL Stars

of the Texas Longhorns of the Alabama Crimson Tide during the Citi BCS National Championship game at the Rose Bowl on January 7, 2010 in Pasadena, California. The Crimson Tide defeated the Longhorns 37-21.

A former University of Alabama football player took the concept of “fake it until you make it” to a whole new level. Luther Davis, a former defensive end for the Crimson Tide, along with his co-defendant, CJ Evins, allegedly forged documents and used physical disguises, including wigs and durags, to trick lenders into approving at least 13 fraudulent loans, FOX 8 News reports.

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The sophisticated scheme, which took place between May 2023 and October 2024, targeted the identities of Atlanta Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr., former Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku, and Green Bay Packers safety Xavier McKinney.

According to ESPN, the players did not authorize the loans, and maintain that fake email accounts were created without their knowledge.

The court documents also allege that Davis and Evins generated “fabricated personal financial statements, Secretary of State documents, and bank statements for companies purportedly operated by the players.”

Former Alabama football player Luther Davis is expected to plead guilty in a $20 million fraud case in which he is alleged to have impersonated at least three NFL players — including a fellow Crimson Tide alum — according to court documents.https://t.co/O1fbfljZvD — Alabama Crimson Tide | AL.com (@aldotcomTide) April 15, 2026

Davis allegedly impersonated “two other NFL players on video calls,” siphoning millions more in loans. In some instances, Davis allegedly wore makeup to trick lenders at virtual closings of the loans.

In total, the court filing alleges that Davis and Evins stole $19.8 million from at least 13 fake loans, as The Guardian reported. Per court documents, lenders allegedly wired money to accounts controlled by Davis and Evins. Then, they transferred the funds into companies that they owned.

Davis and Evins used the money from the loans “ to purchase real estate, vehicles, and jewelry,” according to the court documents.

“Beginning no later than in or around May 2023 and continuing through in or about October 2024, the defendant, Luther Davis, and CJ Evins, executed a scheme to fraudulently obtain millions of dollars in loans from multiple lenders, including, but not limited to, Aliya Sports and All Pro Capital Funding, by impersonating professional football players and falsely claiming those players were seeking multi-million dollar loans,” federal prosecutors said, according to The Guardian.

Last month, all allegations were included in a criminal complaint filed against Davis by the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Atlanta. As a result of his alleged involvement in the scam, Davis has been charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud and aggravated identity theft.

Court hearings are scheduled for April 27 for Davis and CJ Evins. According to ESPN, Ben Alper, Evins’ attorney, noted that his client is scheduled to plead guilty. Listed in a separate filing, Evins is facing wire fraud and identity theft charges.

If found guilty, Davis and Evins could face 20 years in prison.

From 2007 to 2010, Davis played for the Crimson Tide as one of Nick Saban’s star recruits. He won a national championship in the 2010 season.

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