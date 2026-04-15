Everything You Need to Know About the U.S. Military’s Plans to Automatically Enroll Young Men in the Draft This Year

US Selective Service System application form for military conscription and draft for U.S. citizens (Photo credit: Getty Images)

For over 50 years, registering for the military draft meant making a visit to the post office or checking a box on a driver’s license application. But beginning later this year, that choice will become a thing of the past.

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As part of the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA), which was signed into law in December 2025, the U.S. government will automatically enroll every eligible man aged 18 to 26 into the Selective Service System (SSS) for the draft.

While White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt maintained that an active draft is “not part of the current plan right now,” after the U.S. and Israel teamed up to launch air strikes on Iran in March, the infrastructure for one is being put into place at a speed we haven’t seen since the Vietnam War in February 1973.

Here’s a deep dive into everything you need to know— and the penalties that still apply.

So, Why Now?

TEHRAN, IRAN – APRIL 7: Iranian flags and graffiti reading ‘No King’ are seen amongst debris at Sharif University of Technology which was hit by US-Israeli strikes on April 7, 2026 in Tehran, Iran. (Photo by Majid Saeedi/Getty Images)

The NDAA, which allows automatic military registration, was written and passed into law with massive bipartisan support in late 2025, months before the war in Iran erupted. While the law was passed in peacetime, it is, however, being implemented during wartime, and folks are side-eyeing the timing.

After the United States and Israel launched Operation Epic Fury against Iran, Pakistan helped mediate a two-week ceasefire on April 8. However, many concerned Americans feel the automated draft is a clear sign that the Pentagon wants its resources ready and available, just in case the ceasefire fails.

No More Opting In

Solider Saluting US Flag at Sunrise (Photo credit: Getty Images)

Instead of waiting for men to find a form, the SSS is officially moving to automatic registration, pulling data directly from the IRS, Social Security and DMV records.

Although automatic registration is already in place in 46 states and territories, according to the Selective Service System’s 2024 report, a rule was proposed to implement the practice nationwide.

When?

US Army soldiers in desert camouflage uniforms (Photo credit: Getty Images)

By December, young, eligible men will automatically be registered into the military draft pool, The Hill reported.

Most men between the ages of 18 and 26 are already required to register with the Selective Service, but automatic registration was implemented to streamline the previous process of self-registration and save money.

Who is Included?

WASHINGTON, DC – MARCH 20: U.S. President Donald Trump holds an executive order he signed titled “Preserving America’s Game.” (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

After President Donald Trump signed the $901 billion Fiscal Year 2026 National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) into law in December, the automatic registration will apply to male U.S. citizens between the ages of 18 and 26.

Under the new Passive Registration rules, the system scans for your 18th birthday and enrolls you within 30 days. Not being a citizen doesn’t protect you, either.

“Every other male person” in the country between 18 and 25 will be enrolled, including green card holders, immigrants, refugees and undocumented men. Disabled men who would not qualify for military service must still register.

The Exemptions

Quantico, Virginia, United States – August, 5 2011: Marines at monthly awards formation with select focus on the African American Marine. (Photo credit: Getty Images)

There are a few ways to stay off the front lines, but the criteria are strict. You’re exempt from registering if you spent your entire 18-to-25 window hospitalized or behind bars. Men between those ages who were in the U.S. on a valid student or visitor visa the entire time and never let that status slip, and the men who are already enrolled in the military are also exempt.

If your soul, God or your moral compass simply won’t let you pick up a weapon, you can file a claim for an exemption as a conscientious objector.

You’ll have to stand before a local board and prove that your opposition to war isn’t just about not wanting to go, but a deeply rooted religious or ethical belief.

What About Women?

ARLINGTON, VA – MARCH 31: Soldiers, officers and civilian employees attend the commencement ceremony for the U.S. Army’s annual observance of Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month in the Pentagon Center Courtyard March 31, 2015 in Arlington, Virginia. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

While there was a heated debate in the Senate about expanding the requirement to women, the final 2026 mandate currently sticks to the traditional sex assigned at birth.

“The Military Selective Service Act specifically requires “male persons” to register and thus does not apply to women. For women to be required to register, the law

would have to be modified,” the SSS said.

However, legal challenges regarding gender neutrality are already hitting the courts.

The Legal Fight to End Male-Only Drafting

FORT HOOD, TX – NOVEMBER 10: U.S. Army soldiers stand together as they salute during the memorial service. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

The National Coalition for Men has been hammering away at a single, provocative argument, declaring a boys-only draft is unconstitutional sex discrimination, the Courthouse News Service reported.

For years, the system has leaned on a 1981 legal precedent to keep registration to men, but that foundation is starting to crack. Even though the Supreme Court took a pass on the issue in 2021, the legal landscape is seemingly shifting.

How A Draft Actually Goes Down

United States Army soldiers hold flags in the annual Seafair parade in Seattle. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Just because the government has your name on a list doesn’t mean there’s a uniform waiting in your mailbox tomorrow. Before a single boot hits the ground, Congress would have to approve of a draft before one ever took place.

After they pass a formal law to activate a draft, it’s not an all hands on deck— unless you’re a man turning 20 years old during the year of the draft. Those men are the first to receive induction orders.

If more people are needed, the military will use a game of chance, also called the lottery.

The military will select men based on age, one year at a time. The order goes to the 21-year-olds, then 22, and so on, all the way to 25. Only after they’ve exhausted that pool do they randomly select 19-year-olds, followed by those who are just six months past their 18th birthday.

The Consequences

SSS registration form (Photo credit: Getty Images)

Failing to register in the draft’s database (or knowingly interfering with the data pull) is considered a crime— a federal felony to be exact, the SSS said. We’re talking up to five years in prison and a hefty $250,000 fine for violating the Military Selective Service Act.

Also, a person who knowingly counsels, aids, or abets another to fail to comply with the registration requirement is subject to the same penalties.

Those who are eligible but refuse to register can also be prevented from receiving state-funded financial aid and be subject to lifetime bans from many federal employment opportunities and job training under the Workforce Innovation and Opportunity Act. You lose eligibility for federal student loans and government jobs, and for immigrants, a fast track to U.S. citizenship.