Everything You Need to Know About the KKK

UNITED STATES – FEBRUARY 17: Klu Klux Klan’S Celebration For The Ousting From Nazi Members In 1941. (Photo by Keystone-France/Gamma-Keystone via Getty Images)

Remnants of slavery and Jim Crow’s dark past still haunt Black Americans in 2026. And this couldn’t be anymore evident after Mississippi state officials recently stumbled across a slew of Ku Klux Klan (KKK) paraphernalia this week, Mississippi Today reported.

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From KKK recruitment materials and decades-old propaganda to meeting notes and ledgers, the Mississippi Department of Public Safety’s findings are both alarming and imperative to telling the full story of America. Now, The Root is taking a closer look into one of the most notorious terrorist organizations of all time.

Reconstruction as the Perfect Storm

KKK parade (probably Washington D.C.) ca. August 1925. (photo by: HUM Images/ Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

At the end of the Civil War, the overall consensus was that the Confederacy needed to be punished. This resulted in strict Union military presence in the American south to control ongoing fallout from the war.

At the same time, formerly enslaved Black Americans began to take control of their own lives. For the first time in history, this meant Black folks like Hiram Rhodes Revels, the nation’s first Black senator, were elected to political office and began growing their own wealth.

Founded in Tennessee

Members of the Ku Klux Klan attending a funeral ca. 1923. (photo by: HUM Images/ Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

Rapidly growing Black communities presented several problems for supporters of the Confederacy still disgusted at the idea of the end of slavery, however.

The Ku Klux Klan was formed in Pulaski, Tenn. on Dec. 24, 1865, the same year the Civil War ended. According to PBS, the original intent of the organization was to be a social club for former Confederate soldiers… But soon, terror struck.

The First Instances of KKK Violence

Digital archivist Nic Gibson shows the Ku Klux Klan robes kept in storage at the Black Archives of Mid-America. (Emily Curiel/The Kansas City Star/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

The Klan’s devotion to white supremacy and putting a final stop to Reconstruction was championed by the KKK’s first Grand Wizard, former Confederate Lt. Gen. Nathan Bedford Forrest. It’s under his leadership that the KKK began terrorizing Black communities and setting new a precedent for violent lynchings, according to the FBI.

President Grant Steps in to Fight the Klan

American politician and military officer Ulysses S Grant (1822-1885), who had served as the 18th President of the United States, sitting in a wicker chair reading a newspaper at his home in Mount McGregor, New York, 19th July 1885. Grant is pictured four days before his death from throat cancer. (Photo by Graphic House/Archive Photos/Getty Images)

By the time Ulysses S. Grant, the former Union general who notably insisted the Confederacy treat imprisoned Black soldiers the same as they do white soldiers stepped into the White House in 1869, the KKK had expanded its reach throughout the South. It’s under President Grant, who was also a slave owner, that the 15th Amendment solidifying Black men’s right to vote was passed in 1970. It’s also Grant who used federal power to crackdown on the KKK.

Congress Fails to Crush the KKK

Klu Klux Klan March In Washington, D,C, 1928. (Photo by Education Images/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

Between 1870 and 1871, Congress passed a series of laws to counter KKK terrorism against Black people. These Enforcement Acts essentially banned all interference with Americans’ right to vote– no mater what they looked like. According to PBS, over 5,000 people were indicted under these laws although only about 1,000 were ever convicted.

Congress also passed the Ku Klux Klan Act in 1871, the Third Enforcement Act, but by 1882, the Supreme Court declared the act unconstitutional.

‘Birth of a Nation’ Revives the Klan

FEB 25 1971, FEB 28 1971; D.W. Griffith’s original silent classic, “The Birth of a Nation,” now complete with sound effects and the authentic musical score, will open March 3, at the Flick Cinema in Larimer Square as the first of its “Great Films” series. The opening date coincides with the film’s 56th anniversary of its New York debut in 1915. It will be at the Flick through March 9. It was the first film shown at the White House.; (Photo By The Denver Post via Getty Images)

The 1915 film “The Birth of a Nation” is largely considered a turning point in the Klan’s operation. Based on a 1905 novel by Thomas Dixon Jr., the movie is filled with racist propaganda portraying Black people as heathens and rapists while positioning the KKK as the saving grace.

Civil rights leaders of the time tried to get the film banned, but after President Woodrow Wilson hosted a movie screening in the White House for the film, “The Birth of a Nation” was stamped in American history. It’s after the movie premiered that the KKK was fully revived.

A Second Generation of KKK

Crowd at a Ku Klux Klan rally ca. August 1925. (photo by: HUM Images/ Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

By the end of World War I, a new wave of the Ku Klux Klan had found a safe place in America. Unlike before, newer members of the KKK also targeted their violence toward Jews, Roman Catholics, all other immigrants as well as Black people. They were also more violent then before.

The Indiana KKK was the largest state branch of the Klan during the ’20s with members including the governor, over half of the state legislature and an estimated 30 percent of all white Indiana male residents, according to WRTV. Things took a turn, however, after the Klan’s Indiana Grand Dragon, David Stephenson, was found guilty of rape and murder in 1925.

Great Depression Impacts the Klan

Ku Klux Klan parade in Washington D.C. ca. 1926. (photo by: HUM Images/ Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

The Great Depression of the 1930s resulted in a drastic decreased in the Klan’s membership ranks. The organization suspended operations in 1944 and disbanded two years later. But soon, the KKK would be revived once again in direct response the Civil Rights Movement, according to Loyola University Chicago School of Law.

KKK During the Civil Rights Movement

American comedian and Civil Rights activist Dick Gregory (1932 – 2017) addresses a civil rights demonstration in Washington, DC, late September 1963. Behind him is a poster reading ‘No More Birminghams’, in reference to the bombing of the 16th Street Baptist Church in Birmingham, Alabama, by white supremacists. (Photo by Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)

While Black Americans were fighting for equal rights, the KKK reemerged to terrorize and sabotage the Civil Rights Movement. The Klan was infamously responsible for the 1963 bombing of the 16th Street Baptist Church in Birmingham, which killed four Black girls, and the 1964 murders of civil rights workers James Chaney, Andrew Goodman and Michael Schwerner in Mississippi, according to the FBI.

President Lyndon Johnson Responds to the Violence

In 1965, then-President Lyndon Johnson publicly condemned the Klan during a speech while announcing four Klansmen were arrested for the murder of Viola Liuzzo, a white housewife murdered while driving activists back from the Selma march.

The lynching of Michael Donald

(Original Caption) 5/28/1960-Decatur, GA: The Ku Klux Klan held a public rally here 5/28 night with a crowd of about 1500 people on hand. A Dekalb County Superior Court Judge refused an injunction 5/27 that would have prevented the Klan rally saying that the court “is not custodian of the courthouse.” The Klansmen blasted the press, radio, and TV, the NAACP and what they called “60 percent of the people that didn’t care about the South’s problems.”

In 1981, a 19-year-old Black man, Michael Donald, was murdered and his body was hung from a tree. Klan member Henry Hays was convicted for the crime. Although a jury recommended he’d serve life without parole, a judge sentenced him to death, according to CNN. His 1997 execution marked the time since 1913 that a white person was put the death for a crime against a Black person.

Civil Lawsuit Crumbles the Alabama Klan

Men, women and children of the Ku Klux Klan, USA, circa 1960. (Photo by Archive Photos/Getty Images)

An all-white jury later awarded a $7 million settlement in response to Donald’s lynching. The million-dollar payout bankrupted the United Klans of America, one of the largest KKK factions in the country.

The Klan Today

WASHINGTON, DC – AUGUST 28: A visitor browses an exhibition about the rising of the Ku Klux Klan in The United States of America at the Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture on August 28, 2025 in Washington, DC. The Trump Administration will review exhibition contents of 18 Smithsonian museums to reflect “unity, progress, and enduring values that define the American story” ahead of the nation’s 250th anniversary celebrations. (Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

While the Klan’s membership and presence has slowly declined over the years, there’s no question if the KKK is still active today. In 2016, the Anti-Defamation League and the Southern Poverty Law Center estimated anywhere from 3,000 to 6,000 members remain active.

