Everything You Need to Know About Jackie Young, The WNBA’s First Million-Dollar Player

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – OCTOBER 17: Jackie Young #0 of the Las Vegas Aces carries one of the team’s WNBA championship trophies during the team’s WNBA championship victory parade and rally at Toshiba Plaza on October 17, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Aces defeated Phoenix Mercury on October 10 in Game Four of the 2025 WNBA Playoffs finals to win the 2025 title. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Ian Maule/Getty Images)

The 2026 WNBA season marks a historic turning point for the league. With a transformative Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA) in place, the “W” has fundamentally redefined its economic landscape. In the league’s 30th season, the salary cap will jump from $1.5 million per team to $7 million, as average annual salaries have climbed to over $583,000. At a minimum, players will take home between $270,000 and $300,000, up $66,000 from last year. Additionally, major investments in player experience, such as chartered air travel and league-provided housing, signal a new age of professional standards for the WNBA.

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​Beginning on May 8, the season will also introduce the era of the million-dollar player, with the new league “supermax” starting at $1.4 million. To usher in this long-awaited era, the player to sign the league’s first million-dollar contract is none other than the Las Vegas Aces star guard Jackie Young.

​Regarded as one of the league’s best players, the ‘Silent Assassin” has earned a reputation as a lethal sharpshooter, an elite playmaker, and most importantly, a winner. In her illustrious career, Young has won championships and medals at every level she’s played, a rare distinction.

​To bring you up to speed on her exploits, here’s everything you need to know about Jackie Young​.

She’s The Greatest Scorer in Indiana High School History

The state of Indiana is renowned for its rich sports history. Over the years, the “Hoosier State” has produced some legendary basketball players, and Jackie Young stands at the very top. While attending Princeton Community High School in Princeton, Indiana, she scored a total of 3,268 points, averaging 30.8 points per game, which is the all-time scoring record for Indiana high school basketball—for both girls and boys. She eclipsed the legendary 26-year-old record held by Damon Bailey. She also led the Tigers to the 2015 Class 3A state championship.

A Last-Minute Olympic Gold Medalist

​Young’s first Olympic gold medal has a wild backstory. During the Tokyo 2020 Games, she wasn’t even listed on the 3×3 roster. She was literally on vacation when she got the call to replace Katie Lou Samuelson, who had tested positive for COVID-19. Young took the first flight to Tokyo, got acclimated with the team, and won a gold medal less than two weeks after being on the beach. She’s bad!

She Comes From A “National Championship” Family

​In the Young household, athletic greatness is the norm. While Jackie won an NCAA title with Notre Dame in 2018, her brother, David Wayne Edwards Jr., also won a ring at the highest level in collegiate sports. He was a defensive back for the University of Nebraska’s 1997 national championship football team. As the saying goes, “It runs in the family.”

She A Three-Time WNBA Champion

In the “W,” Young has established herself as one of the most decorated players in the game. As the two-way star of the Aces, Young is a winner of three WNBA championships in the span of just four seasons (2022, 2023, and 2025). Without question, the Aces’ dynasty will be going strong for years to come, and Young just keeps getting better with time.

She’s Signed To Skechers

BREAKING: WNBA All-Star Jackie Young has signed a multi-year shoe deal with Skechers. 📄✍️



The LV Aces star & her siblings will be providing shoes and hosting a skills clinic today for the girls teams from her childhood schools in Princeton, Indiana to celebrate the new deal. pic.twitter.com/e30hVyS47Y — Nick DePaula (@NickDePaula) July 17, 2025

In 2025, Young officially joined the Skechers Basketball roster, marking a significant step in the brand’s aggressive push into the pro basketball market. Known for her quiet resolve, Young famously kept the deal under wraps for months by dodging reporter questions and hiding her feet during photo shoots to conceal the logo. Now, Young wears the custom “Player Edition” of the SKX NEXUS on the court as she reps the Skechers brand.