The Root Institute

Root 100: How Ryan Coogler Became One of the Greatest Filmmakers and Storytellers of Our Time
Before The Root 100 gala on Dec. 3, we’re celebrating Ryan Coogler’s inspiring career, triumphs and enduring impact on Black storytelling!
Secrets to How Black America Can Use AI to Build Wealth
Black America can use AI to create a rich future. How? We must take this technology by the reins to make it work for us. Check out these tips we gathered just for you.
Financial Expert Explains Why Every Black Kid Doesn’t Need to Go to College to Find Success
Skipping college may sound controversial, but business expert Loren R. Douglass explains how Black excellence and economic empowerment can be achieved outside traditional norms.
These Young Black Geniuses are Game-Changers in Business, Tech, and More
We highlight these remarkable young Black innovators, showcasing just a glimpse of their extraordinary work and artistic abilities—from STEM and entrepreneurship to activism and the arts.
Regina King Speaks on Grieving Her Son’s Suicide and Honors Him in a Way That Will Touch Your Heart
Oscar-winning actress Regina King opens up about her son Ian’s suicide, and shares an unusual way to remember him.
Virginia’s Next Governor Will Make History as First Woman
In the fourth story of our ongoing campaign series, we examine Democrat Abigail Spanberger and Republican Winsome Earle-Sears, one of whom is set to make history when Virginia’s governor’s race is called on Tuesday