Druski Breaks His Silence Over That Viral ‘White Grandfather’ Picture

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JUNE 21: Druski walks the blue carpet at JAY-Z’s Iconic The 40/40 Club in partnership with Fanatics Sportsbook at the center of Fanatics Fest NYC at Javits Center on June 21, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Fanatics)

Druski knows exactly what to do to get the streets talking in the most hilarious ways. Following his latest “How Conservative Women in America Act” skit— which was flagged as an indirect parody of Erika Kirk— social media has been on fire ever since.

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Days after his controversial video went viral, a photo of an older white man hugging a young Black boy that appeared to be a younger Druski began to circulate. The rumor mill spun with questions about Druski’s racial background, wondering if the picture was real or AI. Well, we are here to help clear things up for you.

We recently reported that the comedian ruffled some feathers when he transformed into a “conservative white woman” complete with an all-white tailored pantsuit, heavy contour and an overly bleached blonde wig. Garnering over 45 million views, folks online said Druski’s transformation was a straight copycat of Erika Kirk, the widow of Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk and current CEO of the organization.

As online commenters continued to divulge their grievances about the skit, folks were going down a rabbit hole, digging up Druski’s background.

On the comedian’s Instagram, he posted a carousel of photos, which included a photo of an older white man, captioned “TOO FAR?” The comment section immediately exploded, with many assuming the man was Druski’s grandfather. “This can’t be the way you introduce your white grandpappy,” pop culture journalist Diana Umana wrote on Instagram.

“The fact that you are mixed makes it even more meaningful because who better than you to pull it off 😭,” another posted.

And a third wrote, “I too would hide a white grandparent until just this moment, well played.”

Erika Kirk’s husband was assassinated in September. It’s March & a black comedian is putting on white face & mocking her in a video. Honest question, if a prominent black leader had been assassinated & a white comedian put on blackface & mocked his widow, what would happen? https://t.co/HxlOTCZEKd — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) March 26, 2026

Well, not so fast. According to Complex, Druski’s team stepped in to kill the rumor. A spokesperson confirmed that the man in the photo is not a biological relative at all—he was actually Druski’s childhood neighbor.

In addition, the spokesperson also confirmed that viral reports of a “cease-and-desist” letter from Erika Kirk are also entirely false. Despite the screenshots circulating on X, no legal action has been taken.

Druski said he doesn’t need a pass lol his grandaddy is white pic.twitter.com/y5VeLESXvZ — IG: olesoul57.2 ♉️ 5/12 (@olesoul57_2) March 27, 2026

In his last skit, Druski tearfully addressed a crowd from a podium with sparklers firing off around him, cried during the National Anthem and attended Pilates classes; holding up a mirror to conservative white women stereotypes. Although Druski made it very clear that the skit was not about Erika Kirk directly, some MAGA folks called out the comedian for “white face.”

Erika Kirk sent Druski a cease & desist letter 😂😭 pic.twitter.com/SuN2F4ndgi — UGO & The Big Steppers (@UGOOOTWEETS) March 27, 2026

“It’s March & a black comedian is putting on white face & mocking her in a video,” Clay Travis, founder of conservative media outlet Outkick, posted on X. “Honest question, if a prominent black leader had been assassinated & a white comedian put on blackface & mocked his widow, what would happen?”