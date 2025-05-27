An Unforgettable Root 100: Jon Batiste, Fani Willis, Misty Copeland & Many More Honored & Perform
Photo: Allison Robbert (Getty Images), Getty Images, Justin Lane-Pool (Getty Images), The Atlanta Voice
2 / 6

Majorie Taylor Greene Defended Her ‘Bleach Blonde Bad Built Butch Body’ And It’s As Sad As You Think It Is

Image for article titled Don&#39;t Use
Photo: Allison Robbert (Getty Images)

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) has learned why you should never come for a Black woman. On Monday, Greene posted her workout routine on X following a scathing insult from Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-Texas), who simply returned the favor after Greene attacked her appearance in a House Oversight Committee hearing last week. - Candace McDuffie Read More

3 / 6

Jasmine Crockett’s Epic Takedown of Marjorie Taylor Greene Inspires Memes, Songs and Laughs on Tiktok

Image for article titled Don&#39;t Use
Photo: Getty Images

Last week, we told you about the chaos that erupted in the middle of the May 16 House Oversight Committee Meeting when Reps. Jasmine Crockett (D-TX) and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) gave Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) a double dose of smoke when she tried to come after Crockett’s eyelashes. - Angela Johnson Read More

4 / 6

7 Scary Things Black Folks Should Never Forget About Trump’s Presidency

Image for article titled Don&#39;t Use
Photo: Justin Lane-Pool (Getty Images)

As the New York trial for former President Donald Trump winds down, it’s clear that he will attempt to reclaim the White House regardless of the outcome. If Trump is found guilty on 34 felony counts of falsifying business documents, he will most likely receive probation and fines instead of actual prison time as a first-time offender in a non-violent case. - Candace McDuffie Read More

5 / 6

Georgia Decided on Fani Willis’ Fate. Here’s What’s Next For Her

Image for article titled Don&#39;t Use
Photo: The Atlanta Voice

On Tuesday, Fani Willis — the most prominent figure in the Georgia election subversion criminal case against Donald Trump — was victorious in the state’s Democratic primary as she sets her sights on another four-year term as prosecutor. - Candace McDuffie Read More

6 / 6