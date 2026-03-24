Don Lemon Shares His Frightening Connection to Rihanna Shooting Incident

It’s been a few weeks since Rihanna’s Los Angeles home was targeted and shot at, but now we’re learning even more interesting details in the aftermath. The latest revelation comes from former CNN host Don Lemon, who recently shared an eerie connection he had with the incident.

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As we previously told you, Ivanna Ortiz—the woman local authorities arrested who allegedly shot at Rih’s home while she and her children were inside—currently sits behind bars. She’s facing charges of attempted murder as well as 10 counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm and three counts of shooting at an inhabited dwelling or camper. Her bail has been set at $1.8 million.

Now, in a surprising interview with TMZ over the weekend, Lemon shared that he was scheduled to stay with a friend who lives close to the “Rude Boy” singer while he was visiting in Los Angeles. He also shockingly revealed that, in addition to the “Birthday Cake” singer’s home, his friend’s house also suffered damage as a result of the shooting ordeal.

“I have a friend that lives very near Rihanna, and I could’ve been there because I was here in L.A. and we were supposed to stay with that friend, and it was frightening. And I remember the friend actually had damage to her house. So, it’s frightening. It’s really scary,” Lemon explained, while on the red carpet at the 12th Annual Better Brothers Los Angeles Truth Awards.

Thankfully, due to unforeseen circumstances, some rental car issues, and road blockages caused by a major event, Lemon opted not to visit the friend and instead decided to head home early.

“It’s really scary. It just so happened it was the day of the L.A. Marathon, and we were going to go visit her [the friend], but we couldn’t get a car. And we went to the airport early,” he shared.

Lemon later added that he’s “glad [Rihanna] is OK” after what transpired and urged others to “celebrate every day” because “life is precious.” Prior to the shooting, the news host and Rihanna recently spent time together for the former’s 60th birthday, as evidenced by a now-viral selfie they took at the top of this month.