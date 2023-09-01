Disturbing Bodycam Footage Released In Shooting of Unarmed, Pregnant Black Woman

Last week, 21-year-old Ta’Kiya Young was shot and killed by Ohio officers while leaving a Kroger store after an employee accused her of shoplifting. Friday, the department released edited body camera footage showing what happened.



What The Cops Say

Blendon Township Police Chief John Belford said in a release two officers were in the Kroger parking lot helping a driver who was locked out of their car when a store employee reported a shoplifting suspect. The employee claimed Young stole bottles of alcohol from the store.

When the officer approached Young, she was inside her vehicle. Belford said she refused the commands to exit her car and “drove her car into one of his officers.” That officer then shot through her windshield, fatally striking Young.

What The Video Shows

Bodycam footage shows fatal shooting of pregnant woman at Blendon Township Kroger

The body camera footage shows the point of view of both officers who approached Young. The one who came to the driver’s side watches Young get in her car then approaches her window telling her to get out. The officer repeatedly knocks on her window and windshield until Young rolls down her window and asks, “For what?”

“They said you stole stuff, do not leave,” the officer responded. Young said she didn’t steal anything but saw other girls taking the merchandise. The two officers continue commanded her to “get out of the fucking car.” The officer on the driver’s side takes a window breaking tool and jabs it at her window.

At that point, Young turns her wheel all the way to the right as if she’s going to pull off. The officer in front of her vehicle pulls out his service weapon and points it at Young. When the car pulls out of the parking space, a shot is fired but the video is paused so the impact is not seen.

“Having viewed the footage in its entirety, it is undeniable that Ta’Kiya’s death was not only avoidable, but also a gross misuse of power and authority. As if the pain of losing Ta’Kiya isn’t enough, we must grapple with the knowledge that her unborn daughter was also robbed of her life in this hateful act,” wrote attorneys for Young’s family in a statement.

Attorney Sean Walton previously stated in a press conference that his office was contacted by a witness who saw Young holding the liquor bottles but placing them down before leaving the store. The two officers involved have been placed on administrative leave upon the investigation by the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation.