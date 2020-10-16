Vote 2020 graphic
Everything you need to know about and expect during
the most important election of our lifetimes
The Blacker the Content the Sweeter the Truth
ShopSubscribe
The Blacker the Content the Sweeter the Truth
gomedia
G/O Media
Save
Advertisement

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Root

White House Warned That Rudy Giuliani Was Target of Russia Misinformation Campaign, and Trump Just Jordan Shrugged

CDC Says 'Small Household Gatherings' Are Causing a Spike in COVID-19 Cases

Robin Givens Responds to Jamie Foxx's Mike Tyson Biopic: 'I Felt Like the World Was Crumbling Again'

Trailer Roundup: Perhaps After Surviving 2020, We'll Come Away With Sylvie's Love

DISCUSSION

Advertisement