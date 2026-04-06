DaBaby Goes Off on Fan for Painting His Kids, His Reaction Has The Internet Divided

Rapper DaBaby made news over the weekend thanks to a now-viral video. And boy, oh boy, does it have people talking! Things all started when footage of the rapper leaving a nightclub hit social media over the Easter holiday weekend. In the clip, he can be seen walking out surrounded by security and other random clubgoers. As the “Blame It On Baby” rapper was leaving, a popular Dallas painter who goes by B. White attempted to show him a portrait he’d done of two of the artist’s daughters. However, it didn’t seem to faze DaBaby as he casually glanced at the picture and kept walking.

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As the footage began circulating on social media, many were put off by DaBaby’s demeanor, with some calling him out for being rude to the man who was showing him love. This, in turn, prompted the “BOP” rapper to comment on Instagram, explaining his side of the situation and letting off what some people felt was a veiled threat.

“You still got my daughters on yo page as a grown man after I made it clear I ain’t comfortable with that. Steady playing for this online attention. So when God put me back in front of you ima show you how serious I am about my daughters,” DaBaby wrote. “Best advice I can give you, get my children off yo page and keep doing what you gifted at doing. Using my kids ain’t the route to go if you wanna go viral, that’s the route to go if you wanna get hurt. This is a father talking, not a rapper.”

Damn, an artist painted a portrait of DaBaby’s daughters and couldn’t wait to present it to him. After taking one look at it, DaBaby simply walked away without saying a single word 👀 pic.twitter.com/ooSgR8IMjD — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) April 4, 2026

DaBaby later followed up his comments with a video in a since-expired Instagram story post doubling down on his position.

“First and foremost, I’m not the type of father that—I’m not into, like, grown ass men discussing my daughters, painting pictures of my daughters, taking pictures of my kids. I don’t play like that,” DaBaby explained. “If you play like that, to each his own, you see what I’m sayin’? More power to you. Send that nigga pictures of your daughters, let that nigga paint them and then show him some appreciation.”

The rapper went on to say that he refused to accept a painting of his daughters while outside of a nightclub and that he wasn’t concerned about how people might react to his “principles” and where he stands on this particular issue.

In response, online personality and comedian Charleston White—who just so happens to be the painter’s cousin—posted his own video to social media, essentially calling DaBaby out for insinuating that B. White had any perverse or malicious intent behind the painting. The comedian also said that his cousin has a good reputation in Dallas and a history of painting celebrities, showing several pieces featuring Kanye West and his late mother Donda, Katt Williams, Nick Cannon and more.

“When I paused the picture to see the rejection in my lil cousin face, I felt rejected. Because I know he came in a good spirit, he came in love. He came with a gift and a talent that God gave him and he bowed to somebody he see as a king. And the king spit on him,” the comedian said.

Charleston White goes off on DaBaby for threatening his cousin “B White”, the artist who painted a portrait of his daughters 😳



“He Disrespects Black Women And The Mother Of His Kids… But Angry At A Fan Portrait” pic.twitter.com/l4VfMR7o1z — The Menace 🥷 (@charlestonwhyt) April 5, 2026

Although White is defending his cousin, it’s clear that some people on social media are actually siding with the rapper on this one.

“As an artist I can see how he can feel let down but as a mother I totally understand Da Baby!! I would suggest to first draw the artist then based on ur work he can commission you to do his daughters w his consent,”wrote one user on Instagram.

“Painter definitely CLOUT CHASING,” said another.

“I see both sides but yea it’s kinda weird to paint his kids and not him lol,” one other wrote.

Added another user on X/Twitter: “The internet turns everything into a debate. If DaBaby didn’t like the painting, he didn’t like the painting. The artist wasn’t commissioned to paint it, and DaBaby wasn’t obligated to accept it. Wrap it up!”

The internet turns everything into a debate. If DaBaby didn’t like the painting, he didn’t like the painting. The artist wasn’t commissioned to paint it, and DaBaby wasn’t obligated to accept it. Wrap it up! pic.twitter.com/OKZt2mnwrm — GOWIE (@DaKidGowie) April 5, 2026

Contrarily, there were some fans who thought the rapper was overreacting and doing way too much.

“He’s being lame af for this tbh; it was never that deep,” said one user on Instagram.

Some also argued that if he didn’t want to see an artist paint a picture of his kids, then he shouldn’t post them on social media for everyone to see.

Another person wrote: “You famous and you made your kids famous. Should have kept them to yourself like the great late MJ.”

One other user kept it a buck, writing in part: “Well hide your kids if you don’t want ppl to see them then try to gift you with something memorable. Really didn’t have to go this far. You could’ve at least shown appreciation and still not took the artwork and not take it to social media trying to bash him.”

B. White has since responded to all the online chatter and took to Instagram to “clear the air” and make things right with the rapper. However, he let it be known that his intentions weren’t ever to make anybody uncomfortable and that he didn’t appreciate how he was treated.

“I’m like a lil’ booger you ‘ppose to flick. Like how the f**k you worried about me? Like I said, if I offended you, DaBaby, like bruh I apologize. This sh*t wasn’t none of my intention cuz,” he said in part.