Coco Gauff Responds To The Hate She Received For Her 4c Hair In Viral Miu Miu Campaign

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA – MARCH 26: Coco Gauff of the United States celebrates after defeating Karolina Muchova of Czechia during their semi final match on day 10 of the Miami Open at Hard Rock Stadium on March 26, 2026 in Miami Gardens, Florida. (Photo by Rich Storry/Getty Images)

Right now, Coco Gauff is one of the most celebrated women in sports. At just 22 years old, she has made headlines for becoming the world’s highest-paid female athlete, has won over 10 career titles and is an ambassador for Miu Miu Beauty. However, instead of focusing on her amazing accomplishments, folks online are choosing to knock her down for her looks in a recent photo shoot, and the young athlete is responding to it.

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In a recent campaign with Miu Miu, Gauff looked incredibly chic as she rocked a red polo shirt, blue tennis skirt, loafers and a leather Miu Miu handbag. While many complimented the shoot, others criticized her outfit and the fact that she opted to wear her natural hair, even going so far as to compare her look to folks in the civil rights era.

“They got Coco looking like Ruby Bridges,” posted one user.

They got Coco looking like Ruby Bridges https://t.co/CkjrLkHKmj — Cozy🍾Altidore (@clicquotvision) April 3, 2026

“Looking like she bout to fight for Civil Rights,” added another.

While folks stepped in to defend Gauff, writing that she looked beautiful in the photo shoot and calling those who have an issue with it anti-Black, Gauff has stepped in herself to shut down the noise. On TikTok, Gauff clarified that it wasn’t a full production photo shoot; instead, it was just her and her social team taking pictures in her parents’ backyard.

“I picked the outfits out. They (Miu Miu) gave me different outfits to choose from, and that’s the one that I picked. Like I said, the concept was using the bag every day, so I did my everyday hair and makeup, because that’s what was said to do.” Continuing, Gauff said that she doesn’t like to slick her hair: “I do play tennis, so most of the time when I’m wearing it in a bun, I choose to allow my hair present in its 4c self, because I do have 4c hair and I don’t want it to be super slicked back because it’s not good for my hair.”

Defending her look, Gauff said she won’t apologize for her natural hair and added that she wanted girls with 4c hair to feel represented by the photo shoot and know their hair is good enough for a brand like Miu Miu. The athlete then gave a word of advice to young Black girls.

“The only reason people comment on people’s looks, especially people who present themselves in their most natural sense, (is because they) have something deeply wrong with them. They’re insecure about themselves, so they feel the need to put someone else down to make themselves feel better,” she said.

Gauff also admitted that the hate had knocked her self-confidence for a couple of days. “But a diva got back up, and I just want anyone who’s watching this who does feel insecure about themselves to know that you are perfectly fine, honestly.” Ending her video, she asked folks to be kinder to one another, reiterating that there’s nothing wrong with natural hair: “Black hair texture, kinky and afro hair texture is beautiful.”

In the comments, Gauff received overwhelming love from fans and celebrities who celebrated her message.

Kerry Washington showed support, writing, “You’re amazing. sending you LOVE.”

“Love Island USA” star Chelley Bissainthe added, “WON’T & DON’T have to apologize for a damn thing! You’re so beautiful inside & out! Keep shining superstar.”

Another fan commented, “Don’t explain yourself to anyone, f*ck them, you are incredibly talented and beautiful- no other words needed.”