Cardi B’s Best Clapbacks: Offset, Nicki Minaj and More

NEWARK, NEW JERSEY – SEPTEMBER 12: Cardi B attends the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards at Prudential Center on September 12, 2023 in Newark, New Jersey. (Photo by Noam Galai/Getty Images for MTV)

Cardi B never shies away from letting us know how she feels about any person or any situation. Although her outspoken nature has garnered fans who admire her no-holds-barred personality, it’s also landed her in some hot water with others when they cross her.

Video will return here when scrolled back into view Could the New Pope Be Black? To view this video please enable JavaScript. view video Could the New Pope Be Black?

Since she’s currently making headlines for her newly released haircare line Grow-Good, and because we can’t get enough of her online behavior, we thought it would be fun to take a look at some of her most notable clapbacks.

From popular beefs with folks like Nicki Minaj to little-known X/Twitter exchanges with a few actresses, Cardi is as quick-witted as they come. Keep reading to see some of the “Bodega Baddie’s” best comebacks!

Cardi B. vs. Offset

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 06: Offset attends Cardi B’s Gala After Party with Revolve And FWRD At Silencio on May 06, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images for Revolve & FWRD)

Cardi’s estranged husband, Offset, has been the bane of her existence since he cheated on her for the first time around 2017. They often aired out their disagreements online and had nasty arguments for the world to see.

When Offset called Cardi his baby mama, which meant that “he won,” Cardi clapped back, writing: “Bro, I wish the worst on this man. I never hated somebody soooo much and these b*tches be so thirsty to have him. Please take this man off my hands.”

She later added how she “truly hate this dirty a*s, narcissistic piece of sh*t. And his family and his friends never check him. That’s why he’s always going to be a piece of sh*t of a person.”

Cardi B. vs. Bia

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – JULY 19: Rapper Bia performs prior to the 2025 AT&T WNBA All-Star Game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on July 19, 2025 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Rapper Bia came for Cardi most recently in 2024 after reports were released that Bia had issues with Cardi copying her rap flow. She even dissed her on her track “SUE MEEE,” where she mentioned Cardi’s cheating husband and their kids.

In a song called “Pretty and Petty” on her new album “Am I The Drama,” Cardi said of Bia, “Name five BIA songs, gun pointin’ to your head. Bow, I’m dead.” She went on to claim that she’d rather die than get cosmetic surgery that would have her resemble the rapper, whom she referred to as “Diarrhea Bia.”

Cardi B. vs. Crissle West

Screenshot: YouTube/Jezebel

In September 2025, Cardi and “The Read” podcast cohost got into it after the latter said that the “Bodak Yellow” singer wasn’t intentional when it came to getting pregnant with her fourth child with boyfriend Stefon Diggs.

“Yo mama out here giving her p*ssy to whoever the f*ck she wants to and keeping whatever y’all drop off in her f*cking uterus is crazy! I was expecting so much more out of Cardi B because you are not just some broke, bored b*tch in the Bronx who don’t got sh*t else to do,” Crissle said in part.

Cardi clapped back with a vengeance on X: “But one thing nobody can f*ck with me or tell me is about my motherhood. That title? I’ll beat b*tches up for that title. One thing I know I am is a great mother.”

Cardi B. vs. Tomi Lahren

GREENVALE, NEW YORK – DECEMBER 05: Tomi Lahren attends FOX Nation’s 2024 Patriot Awards at Tilles Center for the Performing Arts on December 05, 2024 in Greenvale, New York. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images)

We told you that right-wing talking head Tomi Lahren and Cardi B got into a spat after the “Bongos” rapper said that Trump supporters should work for free while the government was shut down to show their support in 2019.

Lahren’s response? “Looks like [Cardi B] is the latest genius political mind to endorse the Democrats. HA! Keep it up, guys! #MAGA2020” on X.

Cardi’s response? “Leave me alone. I will dog walk you. You’re so blinded with racism that you don’t even realize the decisions the president you root for is destroying the country you claim to love so much. You are a perfect example on no matter how educated or smart you think you are you still a SHEEP!”

Cardi B. vs. JT from the City Girls

ATLANTA, GEORGIA – OCTOBER 03: In this image released on October 10, 2023, JT of City Girls performs onstage during the BET Hip-Hop Awards 2023 on October 03, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

Things between JT and Cardi soured in 2022 when Cardi accused JT of being a “lapdog,” and they went on a lengthy back-and-forth on X/Twitter.

Things went quiet until 2024, when JT indirectly threw shots at Cardi, rapping that she used a bottle to perform a sexual act during her stripper days on her mixtape, “City Cinderella.”

Their beef escalated when Cardi dropped her sophomore album in September 2025 and indirectly labeled JT as a: “Tail waggin’-ass b*tch, bottom feeder-ass b*tch, all that dick ridin’, still ain’t get no feature-ass b*tch” in her song “Magnet.”

Cardi B. vs. Tasha K

Cardi B., left; Tasha K.Photo: Getty Images Aeon/GC Images; YouTube/Unwine With Tasha K

While Cardi B and celebrity gossip YouTuber Tasha K have been embroiled in a legal battle for years, things notably went south in June 2023 when Tasha K criticized how the “Up” rapper was grieving after Takeoff, Offset’s cousin, died in November 2022.

Cardi HAD to reply to that.

“And Tasha K with your despicable a*s.. to bring up Takeoff to prove a fake a*s point is disgusting. I lost weight, I couldn’t eat, I couldn’t sleep, me and my man STILL dealing wit that to to this day,” she wrote on X. “I’m a rapper, we targeted all the time so of course I have guns for protection. [..] You think my lawyers don’t know you hiding money in Africa? Ima make sure I get every red cent of my 4 mill. DONT EVER PUT TAKEOFF NAME IN YA MOUTH.”

Cardi B. vs. Nicki Minaj

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – MAY 05: Nicki Minaj attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating “Superfine: Tailoring Black Style” at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Savion Washington/Getty Images)

Cardi and Nicki Minaj’s beef began in 2017. When Nicki appeared on Migos’ “Motorsport” alongside Cardi the next year, things got worse when the “Bodak Yellow” rapper later suggested that Nicki’s verse and behavior around the release made her feel undermined.

The feud culminated in September 2018 during New York Fashion Week, when Cardi allegedly threw a shoe at Nicki during a Harper’s Bazaar party.

After Nicki denied any wrongdoing, Cardi fired back: “I’ve let a lot of shit slide! […] You’ve threaten other artists in the industry, told them if they work with me you’ll stop fuckin with them!!”

Cardi B. vs. Azealia Banks

BYRON BAY, AUSTRALIA – JULY 25: Azealia Banks performs for fans during Splendour in the Grass on July 25, 2015 in Byron Bay, Australia. (Photo by Cassandra Hannagan/Getty Images)

It went up and was stuck after Azealia called Cardi an “industry plant” and a “poor man’s Nicki Minaj” in 2022.

Banks also said in 2018 Cardi was a “caricature of a black woman that black women themselves would never be able to get away with” and called her an “illiterate” “baby mama 4/5 to [a] man who has women crawling out of the woodworks with kids.”

Cardi replied at the time before deleting her social media presence: “A woman who constantly finds joy in belittling black women (Beyoncé, Rihanna, Skai Jackson, Remy Ma), can’t try and stand for them because it’s convenient!” she said. “The difference between me and you, I’ve never pretended to be or represent someone I’m not!”

Cardi B. vs. Candace Owens

ORLANDO, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 25: Candace Owens speaks during the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) at The Rosen Shingle Creek on February 25, 2022 in Orlando, Florida. CPAC, which began in 1974, is an annual political conference attended by conservative activists and elected officials. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Conservative talking head Candace Owens got her behind handed to her after she criticized Cardi and Megan Thee Stallion’s sexy Grammy performance of “W.A.P.” in 2021.

After Owens labeled her “at her best, self-deprecating and humorous,” Cardi responded in kind.

“Not you talking about two women thrusting their vaginas together while your husband and brother slap c*cks and b*lls together. WELL WOULD YOU LOOK AT THAT!wow” [sic],” she wrote with a screenshot of Owens’ own tweet from 2020 in which she publicly confirmed that her husband cheated on her with her brother and denied her joining in with the two of them sexually.

Cardi B. vs. Jameela Jamil

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 10: Jameela Jamil attends the World Premiere of Disney and Pixar’s “Elio” at El Capitan Theatre on June 10, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney/Pixar)

In 2018, actress Jameela Jamil called out the “Outside” rapper for promoting a weight loss detox tea and crediting it to her losing weight after giving birth to her first child.

Cardi’s reaction? “I will never sh*t my pants cause there’s public bathrooms… oooo and bushes,” she wrote with multiple laughing emojis.

Cardi B. vs. Peter Gunz

There’s a reason why “you know you not paying they rent!” is a popular internet phrase. Not only did Cardi take Peter Gunz to task during the “Love & Hip-Hop: NY Reunion,” but she also managed to build up women in the same breath. Talk about a clap back with a purpose!

Cardi B. vs the Security Guard

While this beef was pretty short-lived, the September 2025 assault trial that Cardi had to endure after a security guard alleged she was attacked and spit on by the “Enough” rapper was one of the most entertaining trials we’ve seen in a long time. Netflix didn’t have anything on this!