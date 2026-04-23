Can Democrats Flip Senate From Republicans? The Four Key Seats They Need

UNITED STATES – DECEMBER 3: From left, Sen. Brian Schatz, D-Hawaii, deputy Senate Democratic Conference secretary, Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., chair of outreach, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., vice chair of the conference, Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., chair of steering and policy committee, Senate Democratic Leader Charles Schumer, D-N.Y., Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Wis., conference secretary, and Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., vice chair of the conference, are seen after being voted into their new positions, after the leadership elections in the U.S. Capitol, on Tuesday, December 3, 2024. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

After a major redistricting victory in Virginia this week, Democrats are hoping to pull off another major feat soon. Midterm elections are shaping up to be one for the history books, and in a slick turn of events, things are looking hopeful for the Democratic Party as they try to flip the Senate for the first time in years.

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The country hasn’t seen a Democrat-led Senate since former President Joe Biden’s first two years in office. Even then, a 50-50 party split within the Senate only tilted with former Vice President Kamala Harris’ tie-breaking vote, according to Senate records.

The last time Democrats held a clear majority in the law-making branch was under former President Barack Obama. So with so much on the line now, Democrats are clearly turning up the heat ahead of the next election.

Will their path to winning back the Senate be easy? No. In order to prove victorious, Democrats would have to flip four current Republican seats. But never say never! If the last couple major elections taught us anything, it’s that unprecedented occurrences happen every single day. We previously told you about the massive blue wave which swept over the country in 2025, leading to the elections of New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani and Va. Gov. Abigail Spanberger.

While another blue wave this upcoming November remains to be seen, Democrats are in fact gaining vital ground in several GOP states with strong ties to President Donald Trump.

Back in 2024, Trump won states including Ohio and Alaska by double digits. Fast forwarding to 2026, however, and Democrats have strong candidates on to the challenger like former Ohio Sen. Sherrod Brown, who is trailing behind current Republican Sen. Jon Husted by only 3 percent, according to polls from WOSU Public Media. In Alaska, Democrats have backed former House member Mary Peltola to secure a historic win in the deep red state.

Senate races in Maine and North Carolina also look very promising for Democrats, as both Senate candidates currently hold clear leads over the Republican candidates, according to the New York Times. Securing these four election wins would likely cement Democrats as the Senate majority for the rest of Trump’s second term.

With months to go until the Nov. 3 national vote, both parties are pulling out all the stops to secure victories. But given Americans growing disapproval of President Trump, GOP candidates are fighting hard to win back voters. We also told you Trump’s approval has hit a career low amid the war in Iran, the handling of the Epstein files, his anti-DEI executive order, the mass deportation agenda and more. Now, more Americans could be looking to the Democratic party to swoop in and save the day.