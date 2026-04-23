Brian McKnight Stirs Up New Drama With Son, and Fans Are Fed Up

WASHINGTON, DC – JULY 19: Brian McKnight sings the National Anthem before the 2023 MLS All-Star Game between the MLS All-Stars and Arsenal on July 19, 2023, at Audi Field in Washington, DC. (Photo by Daniel Kucin Jr./Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Singer Brian McKnight is back in the headlines. And as you might sadly expect, it once again has to do with issues with his children. Let’s get into it.

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As we previously told you, the “Back At One” singer has been in an ongoing drama with his sons Brian Jr. and the late Niko. Word first got out that there was some tension between the three in 2019 when the singer alleged that he had never missed a day of child support and had always been there for his kids. Things later worsened in 2023 when the “Anytime” singer welcomed a son with his new wife, Leilani, whom he also named Brian Jr.

While that was definitely cause for issues (especially considering that the first Junior also gave his son the same name), the eldest Junior decided to keep calm in the face of everything. Unfortunately, things would only get worse the following year when the singer referred to all of his elder children as “products of sin.” Niko responded at the time, letting off how disappointed he was in his father but adding that he was determined to move on from the situation. Sadly, he passed away one year later after a battle with cancer.

Shortly after his brother’s death, Brian Jr. alleged that his dad refused to tell Niko that he loved him while he was battling the disease.

“All my brother wanted, and needed, asked for, was my father to tell him that he loves him. And my father responds to my brother: ‘I can’t arbitrarily say that I love you.’ But this is the man that wanted to help him?” Brian Jr. alleged at that time.

Niko’s mother, Julia, also spoke out against the singer on social media. She later went into more detail about her feelings and the estranged relationship she had with him during an interview on the Rickey Smiley Morning Show in 2025. As a result of that, Brian Sr. filed a defamation lawsuit in March against the show, Karen Clark (the show’s host), and Urban One media company. In it, he alleged that he was portrayed as an “emotionally abusive, mentally abusive, and neglectful father,” according to WBLS at the time.

Now, it looks like the singer is still feeling litigious. TMZ reported on Thursday that McKnight is suing his son Brian Jr. (the first one), Julia, Marc Lamont Hill, Tasha K and the New York Post for engaging in “malicious character assassination” with their previous words and reports about his relationship with Niko. When it comes to Tasha specifically, he claimed that she alleged that he “was a cheater who had sex with a minor.”

The singer also argues in the suit that his reputation, family, and career have all been negatively impacted by their words and that “relentless and persistent assault upon his character” pushed him to finally take legal action. He’s seeking an unspecified amount in damages as recompense.

Once the news of his new suit started making the rounds on social media, folks were quick to call him out for his choice.

“He must be going broke,” said one user on X/Twitter.

Others suggested that he should use this time to repair the relationship with Brian Jr. rather than dragging him into court.

“One would think this experience would make him want to bond with his other son, not name him in the lawsuit. He’s an interesting man,” wrote another.

One other user said, “Brian we’ve all witnessed you treat your kids outside of your current marriage like garbage. You’re not suing your way back from that.”

Added another: “He just keeps showing how trash he is.”