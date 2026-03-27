Breaking: Tiger Woods Arrested, Charged With DUI After Rollover Crash in FL

PALM BEACH GARDENS, FLORIDA – MARCH 24: Tiger Woods of Jupiter Links Golf Club looks on during the match against the Los Angeles Golf Club at SoFi Center on March 24, 2026 in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. (Photo by James Gilbert/TGL/TGL Golf via Getty Images)

(updated on 03/27/2026 @ 6:08 p.m.)

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Authorities in Florida have taken legendary golfer Tiger Woods into custody following a rollover crash on Friday (March 27). The Grand Slam winner was reportedly already recovering from multiple injuries and back surgery at the time of the incident.

The crash occurred in Woods’ own Martin County neighborhood just after 2 p.m., according to ESPN. During a 5 p.m. press conference, county officials confirmed the athlete was arrested on suspicion of DUI.

Officials said he attempted to drive past a utility pressure cleaner truck in the area known as Jupiter Island– where he’s lived for over a decade– but hit part of the truck’s trailer, Page Six reported. That’s when the his car rolled over.

Woods notably competed for the first time in over a year just this Tuesday (March 24) at the TMRW Golf League (TGL) finals, a league he co-founded in 2022. He’d been out after a ruptured Achilles tendon and a back surgery, which happened back in October. At 50 years old, Woods was reportedly contemplating his return to the PGA Tour next week, ESPN also reported.

This unfortunately isn’t the first time the golfer has been involved in a serious crash. In fact, his history dates back to 2009, according to USA Today’s Golfweek. Notably, Woods took a plea following a reckless driving incident in 2017. In 2021, another accident left him seriously injured.

During the Hero World Challenge that year, the athlete said he was grateful his injuries weren’t fatal. “I’m lucky to be alive and also have a limb,” he said, adding part of his right leg could have been amputated as a result of the crash.

Woods crashed his Genesis GV80 SUV into a tree, causing another rollover accident, according to the New York Post. Authorities said Woods was driving at least twice the 45mph speed limit when the car flipped, leaving him trapped inside.



