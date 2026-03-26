Breaking Down Who’s Playing Who In Michael Jackson Movie

Photo: Courtesy of Lionsgate; Mike Guastella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images.

We’re less than one month out from one of the biggest cinematic moments of the year: the upcoming Michael Jackson movie. Appropriately named “Michael,” the film boasts a star-studded cast and the introduction of the late King of Pop’s very own nephew Jaafar, in the titular role.

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As we previously told you, there are more than a handful of music moments you can expect from the film as evidenced by the trailer. And to prepare you for the April 24 release, we’re breaking down who’s portraying who so you can be all the way up to speed before it hits theaters.

Keep reading for more and prepare to get your hee-hee on!

Jaafar Jackson as Michael Jackson

Photo: Courtesy of Lionsgate; Chris Walter/WireImage

Jaafar Jackson, son of Michael’s older brother Jermaine, will star as his own uncle in the film. And believe us when we tell you, it looks like he’s going to do a beyond stellar job!

Juliano Valdi as Little Michael Jackson

Photo: Courtesy of Lionsgate; Max B. Miller/Fotos International/Getty Images

Juliano Valdi will make his feature debut starring as the young Michael Jackson during his Jackson 5 era.

Colman Domingo as Joseph Jackson

Photo: Courtesy of Lionsgate; Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

“Sing Sing” star Colman Domingo will star as the domineering Jackson family patriarch, Joseph Jackson.

Nia Long as Katherine Jackson

Photo: Courtesy of Lionsgate; Alain BENAINOUS/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

“The Best Man: The Final Chapters” star Nia Long will play the Jackson Family matriarch, Katherine Jackson.

Rhyan Hill as Tito Jackson

Photo: JC Olivera/WWD via Getty Images; Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

Rhyan Hill will star as the older Tito Jackson in the film beginning from their time as The Jacksons into adulthood.

Jamal R. Henderson as Adult Jermaine Jackson

Screenshot: YouTube; Getty Images/Bob Riha, Jr

Jamal R. Henderson will be taking on the role as adult Jermaine Jackson, starting from The Jacksons era and beyond.

Nathaniel Logan McIntyre as Young Jackie Jackson

Photo: Leon Bennett/FilmMagic; Gilles Petard/Redferns

“David Makes Man” star Nathaniel Logan McIntyre will be back in front of our screens, this time he’ll star as a young Jackie Jackson in this forthcoming film.

Jaylen Lyndon Hunter as Young Marlon Jackson

Screenshot: YouTube/Max B. Miller/Fotos International/Getty Images

Jaylen Lyndon Hunter, who played a young Simba in “The Lion King” on Broadway, will star as Marlon Jackson in the film. (Fun fact: this marks the second time Hunter will take on the role as he was previously cast as the famous Jackson brother during the first national tour of “MJ: The Musical.”)

Kendrick Sampson as Quincy Jones

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“Insecure” star Kendrick Sampson will portray legendary musician and producer Quincy Jones, the talent who was behind Michael’s biggest albums like “Thriller” and “Off the Wall.”

Larenz Tate as Berry Gordy

Photo: Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for ABFF; SGranitz/WireImage.

“Power” star Larenz Tate will portray Motown Records founder Berry Gordy in the film, the music exec who signed Michael and his brothers, launching them into stardom.

Laura Harrier as Suzanne de Passe

Photo: Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images; Frank Trapper/Corbis via Getty Images

“Black KkKlansman” star Laura Harrier will be taking on the role of Suzanne de Passe, who was instrumental in shaping the Jackson 5 image and bringing them over to Motown Records.

Miles Teller as John Branca

Photo: Brian Friedman/Variety via Getty Images; Aaron Rapoport/Corbis via Getty Images

“Top Gun: Maverick” star Miles Teller will portray Michael’s longtime lawyer and the current co-executor of Michael’s estate John Branca.

Jessica Sula as LaToya Jackson

Photo: Amy Sussman/Getty Images for Amazon Studios; BSR Agency/Gentle Look via Getty Images

U.K. actress Jessica Sula from “Split” will portray Michael’s older sister, LaToya.

KeiLyn Durrel Jones as Bill Bray

Photo: Gregg DeGuire/Variety via Getty Images; Barry King/WireImage

KeiLyn Durrel Jones from “How to Die Alone” will portray Michael’s longtime security guard and close friend, Bill Bray.