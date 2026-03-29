Brandy Reveals Her Last Conversation With Whitney Houston The Day Before Her Death

Brandy Norwood is opening up about her last moments with her mentor and close friend, Whitney Houston, sharing details of the last conversation they had before her shocking death.

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The recent revelation comes in the form of an excerpt from Brandy’s forthcoming memoir, “Phases,” which is set to be released on March 31. Prior to her debut, she released a few passages to The Cut on Friday, detailing, among other things, the last interactions she had with Houston in the days leading up to her untimely passing.

Specifically, the “Sittin’ Up In My Room” singer recalled a moment in February 2012, where she and fellow singer Monica were rehearsing for Clive Davis’ popular pre-Grammy gala. While there, Houston popped up unexpectedly to hear them sing “The Boy Is Mine,” much to the present media’s surprise. For context, at the time, Houston had been making headlines for her alleged drug use and other problematic issues.

Sadly, all that negative talk would come back around when Houston later came back to Brandy and Monica’s music session, seemingly slightly intoxicated with her young daughter, Bobbi Kristina. This inspired more whispers and eye rolls from those around, which in turn brought feelings of embarrassment for Brandy. By the time the singing duo was in the middle of press interviews, the “I Wanna Dance With Somebody” singer discreetly handed her a note.

While she didn’t go into detail about what the note said, Brandy went on to share that she called Houston later that night, and the two talked on the phone for the next three hours. There, they talked about their professional and personal struggles, and Houston eventually shared some words of wisdom.

American singer Whitney Houston and American singer Brandy attend the “Cinderella” movie premiere at Sony Lincoln Square Theater in New York City on October 27, 1997. (Photo by Sonia Moskowitz/Getty Images)

“Whitney listened as only someone who had walked the same treacherous path could — with complete understanding, without judgment. Her silence offered more comfort than any platitudes. ‘Baby girl, what did I tell you all those years ago when you were just a little girl begging to meet little ole me?’ she asked,” Brandy said.

She continued: “I laughed. Of course I remembered. I remember every single thing Whitney ever told me. ‘Never let anyone else tell you who you are,’ I said. ‘That’s right. And I know it’s hard to remember that. Believe me,’ she finally said. ‘When you look up in ten years, 20 years, what do you hope people say about you? About your music? Is it gonna be about sales or what you did with that voice of yours?’

As their call ended, Houston promised the “Have You Ever” singer that she was going to be better and that she was excited about her redemption of sorts—then, coming in the form of the upcoming film “Sparkle” and impending studio time.

“I’m gonna be better. You’ll see. This is just a season, not the whole story,” Houston told her, a phrase that Brandy felt was both a goodbye and “a prophecy.”

The next day, Houston was found dead in a bathtub at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Los Angeles just hours before the gala. And though it was a struggle, Brandy and Monica still attended out of respect for Houston and her love for the event.

Brandy wrote of that moment: ““You know you gained an angel today. Hold on to that. She’s watching over you now,” Monica whispered, her hand finding mine under the table. I nodded, unable to form words through the stone of grief lodged in my throat, but somewhere deep inside, past the pain and disbelief, I felt the truth of her words take root. Whitney would always be with me — in every note I sang, in every challenge I faced, in every moment I chose courage over fear.”

