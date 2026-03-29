Books By Black Authors We Can’t Wait to Read in April 2026

Young adult woman with headscarf sitting indoors, eyes closed, enjoying a moment of relaxation and mindfulness while reading

Spring has officially arrived with a great new list of books by Black authors. A touching memoir from Blair Underwood, a book of rare photos of Prince, and a guide to decluttering your home and your life are just a few titles on our reading list.

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So don’t worry about being bored on a rainy April weekend. There are so many great books to choose from this month that you might even forget about all of your streaming services.

Don’t miss these books by Black authors set to hit the shelves in April 2026

“Anchored, Aligned, Acccountable: A Framework for Transcending Bullsh*t and Transforming Our Lives and Work” by Aiko Bethea (Apr. 21)

Penguin Random House

In “Anchored, Aligned, Accountable,” Aiko Bethea, a leadership consultant, executive coach to Fortune 500 organizations, and Founder and CEO of RARE Coaching and Consulting, draws on her years of experience coaching leaders to talk about how power and identity shape who gets to speak honestly and who pays a price for telling the truth.

“Aiko Bethea is not here for the bullsh*t. Not mine. Or yours. Or anybody’s! Her book reads like an intimate chat with your most practical and insightful girlfriend who just happens to be a genius leadership coach,” said actress Kerry Washington.

“A Soldier’s Wife” by Blair Underwood (Apr. 14)

Harper Collins

Actor Blair Underwood’s “A Soldier’s Wife” is a touching tribute to his mother, Marilyn Ann Scales Underwood. Through memories as well as interviews with family members and friends, Underwood celebrates the strong and supportive woman who was a mother, an entrepreneur and a soldier’s wife.

“‘Til Death Do We Parent: Raising My Kid With His Dad” by Jess Hilarious (Apr. 28)

Simon & Schuster

In “‘Til Death Do We Parent,” comedian and “The Breakfast Club” co-host Jess Hilarious tells her story of how she’s worked to create a healthy co-parenting relationship with her high school sweetheart in the laugh-out-loud way that only she can. What comes through in this book is that, despite their ups and downs, Jess has made maintaining a positive, nurturing environment for her son her top priority.

“Echoes of Cabrini-Green: Letters to My Mother” by Rudolph Elliot Willis (Apr. 21)

Southern Illinois University Press

Rudolph Elliot Willis writes about growing up in one of Chicago’s most notorious public housing projects in “Echoes of Cabrini-Green.” He shares his experience as one of ten children who leaned on faith and his mother’s love to overcome poverty and the threat of violence to earn a medical degree.

“Prince: Black, White, Color” by Steve Parke (Apr. 14)

Simon & Schuster

Award-winning photographer Steve Parke isn’t Black, but anyone who calls themselves a Prince fan is going to want to get their hands on his book, “Prince: Black, White, Color.” A coffee table must-have, the book includes exclusive, unique photos of the legendary artist who left the world too soon.

“What Stays and What Goes: Organize with Intention and Create Space for Grace” by Faith Roberson (Apr. 7)

Simon & Schuster

Professional organizer Faith Roberson teaches us how to organize with intention in her new book,“What Stays and What Goes.” A perfect guide for your spring cleaning process, Roberson writes about housework as a form of self-care that will allow you to get rid of clutter in your home and your life.

“How Black Music Took Over the World” by Melvin Gibbs (Apr. 14)

Hachette Book Group

In “How Black Music Took Over the World,” Melvin Gibbs writes about the influence of African rhythms on the music we all know and love.

“Soundtrack” by Jason Reynolds (Apr. 14)

Penguin Random House

New York Times bestselling author Jason Reynolds is back with a new coming-of-age novel, “Soundtrack.” Set in New York City in the early 2000s, the story follows a young man who is trying to make it as a musician with his all-Black punk band. But as their popularity grows, so does the pressure.

“Good Grief, Pass the Bread, Mom is Dead” by Angela Nissel

Harper Collins

“Good Grief, Pass the Bread, Mom is Dead” is a touching and funny new memoir from Angela Nissel. Nissel writes honestly about her experience caring for her mother during her battle with cancer while juggling the personal and professional challenges she was dealing with in her own life at the time.

“Leave Your Mess at Home” by Tolani Akinola (Apr. 14)

Penguin Random House

“Leave Your Mess at Home” is a new novel by Tolani Akinola, which tells the story of four Nigerian American siblings who find their way back together in Chicago after spending years apart.

“Salt, Sweat & Steam: The Fiery Education of an Accidental Chef ” by Brigid Washington (Apr. 28)

Macmillan Publishers

“Salt, Sweat & Steam” is a new book by Brigid Washington, a Trinidadian food writer whose work has appeared in The New York Times, Food & Wine, Bon Appetit. Washington gives a behind the scenes look at her experience studying at the prestigious Culinary Institute of America.

“I Was Told There Would Be Romance” by Marie Arnold (Apr. 14)

Hachette Book Group

Fans of YA romance will want to get their hands on a paperback copy of “I Was Told There Would Be Romance.” The story follows Fancy Augustine, a Haitian American teen who is trying to navigate the ups and downs of high school life.