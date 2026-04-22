Black Stars Who Slayed at ‘The Devil Wears Prada 2’ New York Red Carpet Premiere

Photo: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images; Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for 20th Century Studios; Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for 20th Century Studios
We’re just over a week away from the highly anticipated premiere of “The Devil Wears Prada 2” in theaters. But as you might expect, the fashions are already starting to show up thanks to the film’s star-studded multi-city premieres.
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Most recently, the stars showed up and showed out at the first premiere in New York City, and believe us when we tell you—it was a sight to see. And since you know we root for everybody Black on this side of the internet, keep reading for a look at what some of our favorite stars wore!
June Ambrose
Fashion stylist June Ambrose knows how to make a statement and shut things down, and my, what a statement this is! Give us drama, give us fashion, give us pomp! We truly love to see it.
Ciara & Russell Wilson
It’s always a good night when the Wilsons are in the building, and their individual fashion slays are just further proof of that!
Jasmine Tookes
Is there a look model Jasmine Tookes can’t slay? We think not. Who knew red could look so good?!
Winnie Harlow
Model Winnie Harlow dazzled in this goldleaf-esque dress, which did well to complement her half-up, half-down hairdo!
Wisdom Kaye
To see fashion influencer Wisdom Kaye in any room involving fashion feels like a win every time, and it’s especially true for his appearance on this red carpet – 10/10, we have no notes.
Jon Batiste
Music star Jon Batiste decided to match the iconic red pump by stepping out in a red on red suit. But the patches and zippers are what helped to elevate this look and make him stand out!
Shea Couleé
You know you’re going to get a good look if Shea Couleé (left) is in the building and that’s exactly what we got! Wow, just wow.
Amanda Morrow
Amanda Morrow brought various colors of the rainbow together for this look which only complimented her fun hairstyle!
Tomi Adeyemi
“Children of Blood and Bone” author Tomi Adeyemi decided to keep things clean with an all-cream look which was complimented by chic silver pumps and small hand bag.
Tracie Thoms
Tracie Thoms, who starred in the original film, stepped out in a unique plum, leather looking dress with one sleeve! Talk about keeping things interesting!
Gayle King
Gayle King popped out with a classic color and pattern combo, shutting down the carpet with all red and a clean houndstooth coat.
Clarke Peoples
Beauty and lifestyle influencer Clarke Peoples came through with a simple yet elegant black dress and sleek updo!
Teaira Walker
Beauty influencer and Teaira Walker stunned in a little black dress that was anything but boring and subtle. That feather detail on the bottom is just everything!
Golloria George
Beauty influencer Golloria George made sure she stepped with legs out, hair slayed and her Prada bag front and center! How apropos.
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