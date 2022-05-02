Debbie Njai has used hiking to relieve stress since dealing with a difficult time in August of 2019. But while the time outdoors provided much-needed relaxation for her, Njai noticed that she didn’t see much melanin out there on the trails. According to National Park Service data, only 6% of all national park visitors are Black.



“Hiking in itself is a form of meditation,” she said. “But to really take it a step further and incorporate journaling or incorporate mindful yoga, or affirmations as we start our day, I think people will see an even elevated effect.”

In an effort to bring more Blacks to national parks across the county, Njai founded Black People Who Hike in September 2019. The St. Louis group is looking to encourage more Blacks to get outside and explore national parks across the country.

With a $120,000 ParkVentures grant from the National Park Foundation, the group can help Black people experience park sites that they’ve never seen before.

The group has explored nearly 75 nearby trails since September of 2019. Now, they are planning to explore other national parks across the country. Yosemite National Park in California, Yellowstone National Park in Wyoming and Hawaii Volcanoes in Hawaii are just a few stops that Njai and the Black People Who Hike leaders will take the group. During their three to four-day excursion participants can enjoy other activities, including kayaking, camping, yoga, meditation and journaling. There will also be a Black history component of the walking tours.

Participants pay for their travel to the park. But once they arrive, a grant from the federal government will cover additional expenses such as park entry fees, food, outdoor equipment and lodging. Black People Who Hike has made some scholarships available to help people in need get to the parks.

Njai hopes her group’s tours encourage more people of color to make an effort to visit natural parks around the country. “I think just by exposing Black people and reengaging Black people to hiking in St. Louis is kind of a big deal … but then to really go to these national parks outside of Missouri is taking hiking to another level,” she said.

Anyone interested in participating can request information by texting NPT2022 to 55444.