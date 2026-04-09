Black Pastor Charged With Manslaughter After Deadly Backyard Baptism

A churchgoer’s worst fear came true when a routine baptism turned deadly—and the incident, reportedly live-streamed on Facebook, made the tragedy all the more harrowing for friends, family, and viewers alike.

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British Pastor Cheryl Bartley of Life Changing Ministries was charged Wednesday with gross negligence manslaughter in connection with the drowning death of Robert Smith, who was baptized in a kiddie pool in the backyard of a private Birmingham home back in October 2023.

After the baptism, Bartley reportedly posted another video to social media claiming she saw Smith “dancing with Jesus,” per the Telegraph. Despite the presence of emergency medical services, the born-again believer—who reportedly battled Parkinson’s disease—was pronounced dead at the scene at approximately 1:30 p.m. local time on Oct. 3.

He was 61 years old.

Pastor charged after grandfather of 7 drowns during baptism — and she said she saw him ‘dancing with Jesus’ pic.twitter.com/WrkItFqc2e — Typical African (@Joe__Bassey) April 9, 2026

Smith was originally of Jamaican descent and worked as a barber in London for many years. The victim is survived by his seven grandchildren, according to The Guardian.

“We want to remind everyone that criminal proceedings against this defendant are ongoing and that she is entitled to a fair trial,” Malcolm McHaffie, head of the CPS’s special crime division, stated per the BBC. He added that the CPS has been working “closely” with West Midlands Police throughout the investigation.

Baptism is a sacred Christian ritual symbolizing spiritual cleansing, rebirth, and a commitment to faith. It usually involves praying ministers and baptismal attendants who immerse believers under the water and bring them back up anew, aligning with Christ’s death and resurrection.

This age-old tradition remains a cornerstone of Christian practice, and according to CBN, thousands of baptisms take place annually—most carried out safely, making deaths during the ritual rare and especially tragic.

Bartley is scheduled to appear in Birmingham Magistrates’ Court on May 14, where she is expected to face formal proceedings related to the charge of gross negligence manslaughter.