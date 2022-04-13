On Tuesday at a Brooklyn Subway station, a shooting attack occurred leaving ten people shot and at least 29 others treated with non-life-threatening injuries at hospitals in the area, according to CNN.

Some of the victims were being treated for smoke inhalation from the smoke bomb and other injuries were sustained in the panic during and after the shooting.



Frank James, a 62-year-old Black man, has been identified as a “person of interest” in connection with the shooting. The shooter was believed to have put on a gas mask, threw a gas canister in the train and began discharging his weapon, firing at least 33 times, according to CNN.

But, a manhunt is still underway by the FBI and NYPD to locate James. He is also believed to be the renter of the U-Haul van that was found in Brooklyn and whose keys were found at the scene of the shooting.

The motive for the shooting is still unknown.

More from CNN:

The New York City Police Department has access to “an enormous range of video” from transit system cameras related to Tuesday’s subway shooting in Brooklyn, according to Metropolitan Transit Authority CEO Janno Lieber. Authorities are now naming Frank James as a suspect in connection with the shooting. “The cops have been looking overnight at all of the stations, where he got on, where he might have got off,” Lieber said on CBS Wednesday morning. “There’s an enormous range of video.” When asked why it appears that the cameras on the train where the shooting happened weren’t working, he said it may have been a server issue.

In an interview with CNN, Mayor Adams said, “We’re going to catch this person. We’re going to bring him to justice and hold him responsible for this horrific act on innocent people that are utilizing our subway system.”

He continued, “We’re sensitive about what we release right now. We have a person of interest named, his face, where he resides, some of his actions, some of the weapons that he carried, but we are methodically releasing only the information that would never endanger the outcome of this case.”

In a tweet on Tuesday evening, Mayor Adams said, “Thank you to our first responders, MTA employees and ordinary New Yorkers who ran into danger to protect our neighbors from violence.”