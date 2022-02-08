As schools and companies continue to debate over the importance of Black history, Gallaudet University has been dedicated to addressing one subsection that’s often overlooked: the Black deaf community. In 2020, the university launched The Center for Black Deaf Studies to embrace the history of the Black deaf experience and connect Black deaf students to resources to better their education, via USA Today.

The Black leaders spearheading the programs from this center have experienced what it’s like not only to be discriminated against by race but also by disability. Now, they’re dedicated to making sure no Black deaf student has to face the same obstacles but instead have easy access to what they need, designed specially for them.



Found Director of the center Carolyn McCaskill said the center will be a place to celebrate the “courageous spirit” of Black deaf people who have fought for their place in society, per USA Today. McCaskill is also team member of the Black ASL Project which studies the history and structure of Black American Sign Language from the south. Yes, our AAVE was sign language too.



From USA Today:

McCaskill grew up in Mobile, Alabama, with several siblings who are deaf; others are hearing. She attended racially segregated deaf schools before arriving at Gallaudet in the 1970s. After earning her bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees at the university, she joined the faculty in 1996. McCaskill is among a few dozen Black deaf people in the USA who hold doctoral degrees. A pioneering scholar in the field of Black American Sign Language, she co-wrote the seminal book “The Hidden Treasure of Black ASL: Its History and Structure.” It’s the first sociohistorical and linguistic study of Black ASL. “We don’t see ourselves as disabled,” she said. “We consider ourselves a linguistic minority. And like ASL, Black Sign Language is beautiful.”

Evon Black, Black Gallaudet alumna and past president of the National Black Deaf Advocates, has experience fighting for the civil rights of the Black deaf community, via USA Today. Black told USA Today there are misperceptions of the deaf community that confuse what they actually need with what society thinks they need. They don’t need fixing from non-deaf people. They need accommodations, people who meet them where they are from interpreters in classrooms to properly trained law enforcement, Black said.

Black serves as associate director of the center, managing the center’s initiatives from workshops to scholarship grants. Her current project, according to USA Today, is a memorial called “Louise B. Miller Pathways and Gardens: A Legacy to Black Deaf Children,” paying homage to the court case that ended segregation against Black deaf students.

From USA Today:



Miller’s story is powerful. In 1952, the Washington mother of four – three deaf sons and one hearing daughter – was angered by the city’s biased regulations that forced parents such as her to send their Black deaf children away – at their expense – to segregated public schools in neighboring states. She and other parents filed suit in federal court against the D.C. Board of Education on behalf of her son, Kenneth, and other Black deaf children. On July 3, 1952, the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia ruled in their favor, stating that African Americans could not be sent outside a state or district to obtain the same education that white students could have within the state or district. The ruling led to the opening in 1953 of a school division for Black deaf students in grades K-12 on the Gallaudet campus, separate from a division for white deaf primary-grade students and taught by a handful of dedicated Black teachers.

We must not forget to celebrate the work our Black leaders are doing for the groups within the Black community that often go overlooked. The erasure of race in our history also erases the generational struggles passed down unto our deaf brothers and sisters.

In a letter of solidarity featured in the exhibit, Jesse Jackson wrote, “The problem is not that the students do not hear. The problem is that the hearing world does not listen.”

