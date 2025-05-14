Black Folks’ Reaction to White Red Head’s Pain On Tiktok Is Beautiful and Going Viral

No one could have expected one video to cultivate a beautiful, cultural moment with Black people responding to TikTok’s viral “Gingers Are Black” discourse. A wave of “thank you” continues to pour in from white redheads to the Black community, as gingers express their deep appreciation.

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Meanwhile, Black creators are basking in the moment as timelines become filled with emotional and humorous content, welcoming gingers to the Black cookout.

“All my cayenne cousins, cinnamon sisters, and my burgundy brothers, you are welcome with open arms into the Black community,’’ said singer Eric Benet.

Previously shared on The Root, the hilarious trending Tiktok topic sent the platform spiraling when a Black creator posted a video stating that all white redheads were Black. The video opened tidal waves of emotional and engaging content, inspiring “gingers” to tell their stories of being “othered” within their white community.

In typical fashion, Black folks turned an eyebrow-raising moment into comedy, similar to this viral clip of Benet, who sent invites, using his best Southern accent. “We would like to enthusiastically say welcome to all my ginger brothers and sisters out there. Welcome to the Black community.”

In another instance, a Black man and a white redhead recreated the iconic intro to the hit show “The Wayans Brothers” as a hilarious sign of brotherhood and acceptance.

One Black creator pointed at our fave television shows to prove white redheads have always belonged on “this side. “Baby, Black people and gingers go together like peanut butter and jelly,” she said, giggling. She went on to highlight how some of our favorite Black TV characters are often paired with a red head as the best friend, suggesting that the connection was hiding in plain sight. For example, she pointed out red-head Chelsea in “That’s So Raven” and Zoe in the “Proud Family.” The list goes on and on.

But this one creator’s comment said it all. “The fact we told Gingas they were Black and they had the most beautiful reaction to it,” she said. “We made the right choice, y’all. They made me cry and laugh in 48 hours.’’